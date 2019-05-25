The Mesa Press

Something Newsy Episode 14 – Streaming Services

Saida Hassan, Opinions Editor
May 25, 2019

In this episode of Something Newsy, we talk about streaming services! Telecommunications giant NBC has decided they wanted to enter the race of streaming services, and Netflix might seriously lose out. This episode explains how streaming services work and the pros and cons of getting a subscription with each streaming service.

Voices:

Saida Hassan – Editor

Savannah Cadet Haynes

Pia Mayer

Josh Edler Davis

Serena Randazzo

Maggie Irvine

Jacob Wdowiak

