Something Newsy Episode 14 – Streaming Services
May 25, 2019
In this episode of Something Newsy, we talk about streaming services! Telecommunications giant NBC has decided they wanted to enter the race of streaming services, and Netflix might seriously lose out. This episode explains how streaming services work and the pros and cons of getting a subscription with each streaming service.
Voices:
Saida Hassan – Editor
Savannah Cadet Haynes
Pia Mayer
Josh Edler Davis
Serena Randazzo
Maggie Irvine
Jacob Wdowiak