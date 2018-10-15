The eternal Ray of sunshine at Mesa College.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Surrounded by co-workers, friends and most importantly a community of family gather around to celebrate Ray Vital, a long time custodian of San Diego Mesa College. On Nov. 12 friends gathered outside the Learning Resource Center (LRC) to share personal stories of Vital.

Friends described always seeing him around the halls with a smile on his face and his headphones in, blasting his music around the school. Always a happy spirit and in a good mood, never let anything bother him.

“Just a smile can change somebody’s day. Ray went much further than that. It was a smile and a ‘how you doin?’ That was his favorite thing to say and then it was a positive conversation whether he knew you or didn’t know you and it would always end with a ‘have a good day’” his friend Dave Warczakowski set the mood with his opening speech.

They also announced that they planted a purple peppermint willow, because purple was Ray’s favorite color, in front of the LCR for everyone to pass by and see. Or as someone jokingly said the purple peppermint willow ‘how you doin?’ tree, after his famous saying.

Donn Betz, one of the workers for the facility services, shared personal stories about Ray and his early life. He explained how ray was more than a co-worker, he was part of a family.

“The world can use a lot more Ray’s” Betz expressed.

“I think he epitomizes the spirit of what we claim we are a family. Someone who reminds us how hard things might be, no matter how your days was he would always remind us as to why we are here.” Thekima D. Mayasa, a professor at Mesa and chairman of Black Studies expressed in her speech. Also revealing that they would hold another service for Ray during Black History month and a plaque inside the G building to honor him.

A scholarship was also created after him to honor and remember Ray. For students to remember who he was and to never be forgotten.

On the cloudy Friday Ray shined with his personality and most importantly with all the memories and impact he left behind at Mesa College. Ray Vital was the happy and positive spirit at Mesa and he will always be remembered.