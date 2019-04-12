Associated Student Government Update

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Associated Student Government (ASG) is always working hard to better the lives of students at San Diego Mesa College. They meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:45-1:45 p.m. figuring out new ways to change the school experience. During the meetings they go over the current projects that are being worked on. Then they move on to action items where they vote on bills about their projects and matching funds bills from other clubs and events. The last item in the meeting is round table where they brainstorm new project ideas. For support of ideas during the meeting the students knock on the table.

Currently one project that Kasra Askari and Sofia Castellani-Staedler are working on is TEDx. This year’s topic is “Making Machiavelli Weep: Human Inclusion and Progression” and it happens on campus on April 25, from 4-8 p.m. Along with putting on the event other students in ASG will be volunteering.

Lucy Arvizu and Kelly McDaniel are working on WomXn, an event that will happen during the first week of May. According to Arvizu a health center and a LGBTQ center will be involved.

One event that just passed on April 3 is the Carnival at the Commons. Because it was such a success, it will now be an annual event. This year 165 free meals was provided by the event for students that went to the Carnival and next year they are planning on raising that number. It’s an event where clubs set up booths to promote themselves, organize activities and win prizes for participating.

ASG donated $5,000 to the Scholarship Ceremony Gala and will also be volunteering. The Scholarship Ceremony Gala falls on April 20 from noon to 3:30 p.m. This year 175 students are receiving scholarships where $167,425 is being awarded.

Another annual event they put on is the Voices from the Left during Cultural Unity Week. Because last year’s turnout was so high, this year there were two show times, one from 5:30-7 p.m. and another from 7:30-9 p.m. This event lets students share stories and poetry of being marginalized their skin color, bullied because of the way they look, harassed because of religion, or for any reason at all.

The ASG is also taking steps to give students an .EDU email, getting a bus pass grant to make passes for students cheaper and more cyber security. Along with planning events ASG also helps promote, support, fund and volunteer for other clubs and events. A topic this week in their round table was how they can help homeless students have a bed and meals. Also they want to figure out how to get a cans and glass for cash machine for students.

The election for the 2019-2020 school year lasted April 8-12. The results will be announced in the ASG meeting on April 24.