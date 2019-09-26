San Diego joins the global climate strike

Banners, signs, and enthusiasm were seen during the climate change strike that took place at De Anza Cove Park in San Diego on Friday, Sept. 20. High school students, community college students, San Diego locals and activists, such as the San Diego Audubon Society and SanDiego350 marched to call for action on climate. According to SanDiego350, “millions of people around the world participated in the Global Climate Strike and San Diego took on one of the largest climate demonstrations ever conducted by students.” Other associations that participated in the strike was the American Federation of Teachers Guild and the Green Party of San Diego.

Renee Guerrero DeLeon is an intern with the American Federation of Teachers Guild and spoke on why the strike is important. “I am here today because we need to take global action on climate change. Not only suggesting individual concerns but on a more structural level like businesses and corporations that are polluting the earth. We’re calling them out and letting them know that it needs to change otherwise, we are all going to die.”

This event also took place in other locations of the San Diego County at the same time. Andrew Meyer, Director of Conservation for the San Diego Audubon Society lead the Mission Bay rally. He gathered everyone at the park and walked about a mile to meet with the Mission Bay High School students. Then everyone came together to hear the speakers advocate and address the climate crisis and what we can do to save mother nature.

The climate strike was inspired by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg who has become a leading advocate for climate change around the world. Thunberg is a 16-year-old environmental activist from Sweden who took time off from school to protest for stronger climate action. Along with Thunberg, thousands of San Diego youth joined this empowering event.

Yasmeen Obeid, a speaker at the rally, pleaded, “It’s enough! We need to take action today, together collectively. Because if we’re not taking action today, then we are too late already and moving forward needs to start now. With that being said, and since we do have local officials here today, we’re calling on you. We’re calling on every single one of you because it starts from local officials to state officials to our federal officials to take these movements and these actions.”

Global warming is described as an atmospheric change or intense weather but more specifically, it leads to: hurricanes, floods, fires, heat waves, and sea levels rising. As of right now, human activities, and man-made waste are the leading causes of the catastrophic climate change. The climate crisis is affecting everyone. Global warming doesn’t care about age, race, or what socio-economic background people come from. It affects everyone and time is running out. According to the United Nations, “Only 11-12 years left to prevent irreversible damage from Climate Change.” Young people across the globe are pushing for global warming to be first priority, but many world leaders have failed to recognize that climate change is real. It is inescapable.

Some things we can do to preserve our Earth is using energy wisely, not wasting food, buying reusable grocery bags, recycling cans and plastic bottles, and most importantly, demanding climate solutions this election. The climate is changing, why aren’t we?