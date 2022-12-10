How to stay healthy this holiday season

On Nov. 3, Suzanne Khambata from the San Diego Mesa College Student Health Service Center sent out an email to the Mesa College community regarding a health advisory. According to Khambata, higher education institutions in the county of San Diego are reporting higher than usual respiratory illnesses. Khambata listed many useful tips to stay healthy this season.

To begin, Khambata strongly encouraged the use of hand sanitizers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, washing your hands with soap and water removes germs from your hands, while alcohol-based hand sanitizers kill the germs on your hands. It is advantageous to keep a mini hand sanitizer on hand for emergency purposes. Students can pick up hand sanitizers in Student Health, building I 400 room 209.

With the increase of respiratory illnesses in institutes of higher education in San Diego County, it is necessary that students are not present on campus with any illness, regardless of a negative COVID-19 test. If a student is feeling ill, they are encouraged to take a COVID-19 test and remember that tests are not always 100% accurate. Students can acquire a free rapid test in Student Health, building I 400 room 209. However, if a student tests negative for COVID-19 but is still experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness, Khambata says it’s recommended to refrain from attending class until they have had no fever for 24 hours. This does not include the use of medication. Rapid influenza testing for students with negative COVID-19 tests and respiratory illnesses can be done in the Student Health Center. Students must have their symptoms well under control and must get rid of their coughs before resuming classes.

Students can help stop the spread of influenza by obtaining their influenza vaccinations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends an annual flu vaccine be obtained by everyone six months and older to prevent illness, medical visits, hospitalizations, and deaths. free influenza shots are available to students in Student Health Services.

Until the beginning of the Spring 2023 semester, it is still a requirement for students to wear a face mask when indoors on the Mesa College campus. Wearing a mask can help stop the spread of diseases as masks fit closely on the ace while filtering out particles, including COVID-19. It is important to keep hands clean and away from the face and sanitize their hands thoroughly before they eat. It is easy to get a virus by placing unclean hands on the nose, mouth, or eyes.