SDCCD Chancellor Carlos Cortez announces extended leave of absence: what it means for the district

Carlos Cortez, Chancellor for the San Diego Community College District, has announced that he will be taking an extended leave of absence.

In an email sent to all district faculty on March 24, Cortez writes that the “extended emergency family leave” will be effective immediately. Gregory Smith, Vice Chancellor of People, Culture, and Technology Services, will perform as acting Chancellor during Cortez’s absence. The decision to appoint Smith to this role was made “with full support of the Board of Trustees,” per Cortez’s email.

So what does this mean for the district? District Spokesperson Jack Beresford says it will be business as usual. Beresford speaks highly of Acting Chancellor Smith, and says that Smith has been working closely with Chancellor Cortez, as well as the district’s Board of Trustees, and has a firm grasp on what is expected of him. According to Beresford, Smith has earned “considerable respect” within the district, and is well-equipped to ensure a smooth transition.

According to a Mesa Press article published in December of 2022, Smith aided in reorganizing the district office for the benefit of its employees. At the Chancellor’s forum in 2022, Smith announced that Human Resources would be referred to as “People, Culture, and Technology Services” thereafter. The purpose for this, he said, was to “set the tone for what the culture of our institution will be.” His role in cultivating a positive and supportive work environment is just one of the reasons why Smith has won the approval of SDCCD employees.

Cortez became Chancellor in 2021, in the midst of school closures and online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. He helped facilitate the safe reopening of schools, one of his main goals from the start. The reinstatement of in-person classes also prompted increased enrollment rates, a priority for Cortez.

At the Chancellor’s forum in 2022, Cortez outlined his priorities for the 2022-2023 school year. HIs main areas of focus were advertising, enrollment, and funding – all of which he intended to increase. He proposed that increased funding for advertising would lead to more student enrollment, which would grant the district more funding.

Throughout his time serving SDCCD, Chancellor Cortez has prioritized the district’s mission: to provide high-quality learning experiences for the San Diego community at an affordable price. At the Chancellor’s forum in 2022, Cortez said that this mission “should always be the north star which guides our work.”

While it is unclear when Cortez will return, if at all, the district is in good hands with Acting Chancellor Gregory Smith.