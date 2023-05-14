SDCCD Police investigate reports of public indecency near Mesa College campus

Riviera De Ville apartment complex, located just outside of campus on Armstrong Street, where the suspect was seen engaged in lewd behavior.

SDCCD Police have received several reports of a man exposing his genitals and engaging in lewd behavior at several locations near and around Mesa College, according to a recent safety bulletin.

On May 3, district employees were notified that the suspect had been spotted several times, and engaged in the same behavior, at various locations in the area. One witness who came forward said that they saw him at 3235 Armstrong Street, San Diego, 92111, at the Riviera De Ville Apartment complex just outside of campus. The suspect is known to reside in this apartment building, according to SDCCD Police.

Following this report, several other witnesses came forward to share their experiences with this suspect. In the bulletin sent to district employees, SDCCD Police said the dates of the incidents ranged from Oct. 1, 2022, to Apr. 28 of this year.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, with brown eyes and short brown hair. He is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, standing around 6’2” and weighing 220 pounds.

This series of lewd public displays is a red flag for Lieutenant Ken Nelson of SDCCD Police. “It could be a precursor leading up to things more serious,” said Nelson. “We definitely want folks to stay vigilant.”

It is unknown whether this suspect has a history of sexual crime. There are no registered sex offenders currently listed at the Riviera De Ville Apartment complex where the suspect is said to reside, according to the Megan’s Law website.

Lieutenant Ken Nelson said that while the department has identified a person of interest, they are still gathering evidence before pursuing a conviction. “Even folks who are accused have due process,” Nelson said. “We want to make sure that some other person who is innocent isn’t dragged into this.”

He is known to frequent areas around campus such as Linda Vista Road and Kearny Park, as well as Mesa College Drive and the Rosa Parks MTS Station. With the investigation still ongoing, law enforcement recommends that students take precaution while walking around the area. SDCCD Police suggest walking in groups, informing friends or loved ones of location, and avoiding dimly lit areas.

If you encounter the suspect engaging in lewd behavior, SDCCD Police recommend making as much noise as possible, running away, and promptly alerting law enforcement. “Be an active bystander – if you see something, say something,” the bulletin reads.

24-hour safety escort services are available for Mesa College students who feel unsafe. To arrange an escort service, call SDCCD Police at 619-388-6405. There are blue light emergency phones in parking lots, and red emergency call boxes in many classrooms, that will connect you directly with the SDCCD Police Department.

If you have any information that may pertain to this case, or details regarding any crime occurring on or near campus, you can report it anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-TIPS.