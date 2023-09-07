Celebrated Mesa College sociology professor has died

Nicholas Santiago Mesa College professor, Even Adelson, teaching his students about the different aspects of physical features on humans during his sociology class on September 8. [Photo Credit: Nicholas Santiago/The Mesa Press]

San Diego Mesa College sociology professor Evan Adelson died on May 21 in San Diego, CA. His death was due to complications of Lou Gehrig’s and Parkinsons’ disease.

Adelson was originally from New Jersey, and started working as a professor at Mesa College from 1998 until his retirement in August 2022. He served on the honors faculty and as assistant chair for Behavioral Sciences. Adelson received his Bachelor of Arts from Haverford College in Haverford, Pennsylvania, and his Ph.D. at the University of California, San Diego where he kept and facilitated a very strong relationship with their faculty.

Adelson was a beloved professor who left a lasting impression on both faculty and students. He had a deep love for teaching and was known for his incredible sense of humor. According to fellow sociology professor Tanya Kravatz, he was “one of the most intelligent sociologists I have ever met.” Kravatz had the privilege of working with Adelson for many years and wants to ensure that he is “remembered as a scholar and mentor to both students and faculty members.” She goes on to say, “Evan always stressed transparency, compassion, and authenticity in teaching. He allowed me the freedom to find and develop my own teaching style. We shared the highs and lows of teaching, our passion for students, and our dedication to sociology.”

Erin Evans, a professor of sociology at Mesa College, was only able to share four years with Adelson but remembers him as the first person who eased her anxiety about moving to San Diego and gave her the sense that she “hit the career jackpot.” Evans goes on to say, “I finally had colleagues with whom I could commiserate, disagree, collaborate, and with whom I could just make jokes and laugh. While I lament only having a few years as Dr. Adelson’s colleague, I am deeply and eternally grateful.”

His family asks for privacy during this difficult time.

The Evan Adelson Behavioral Sciences Department scholarship was created in memory of Dr. Evan Adelson. Donations can be made here: Scholarship link