Mesa College ready to help students prepare for transfer

It is time to start applying for transfer in order to attend university next fall, with help from counseling, workshops, and Mesa College’s Transfer Day fair.

Most applications in California will be opened for submission starting Oct. 1 and close on Nov. 30. General education (GE) class requirements must be completed in order to be eligible for graduation and transfer. The GE requirements are listed on the Mesa College website under the About tab in the Administration section of the Articulation Office page.

There are two main paths to follow for transfer, each with their own benefits and requirements. The California State University General Education-Breadth (CSUGE-B) is a pattern that fulfills lower-division GE requirements at all Cal State campuses. The minimum number of units per semester must be met for each of the five areas of concentration.

The Intersegmental General Education Transfer Curriculum (IGETC) also accomplishes the CSU requirements, in addition to most University of California (UC) requirements and some private and out-of-state universities. Similar to the CSUGE-B, there are five areas to fulfill, but six to transfer to a UC. Which path to follow depends on personal academic goals. Therefore, it is important to consult a counselor to determine which pattern to follow.

Some majors have special requirements for transfer, such as an associate degree, so be sure to check with the school(s) you applied to for instructions. It is recommended to apply to at least two universities in case of rejection. To apply for graduation, log in to your student portal and select Apply for Graduation under My Academics.

Filling out a transfer application is an arduous process, but fortunately, Mesa College offers open labs online on Zoom and in person at the Mesa testing center, located at I4-201 in the Student Services building on Fridays. For quick questions, register for a transfer talk by clicking on Workshops and Events under the Transfer Center section in the Student Services tab on the Mesa College website. More resources and information about transfer planning, articulation, and public universities in California are available there.

Additionally, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 12, Mesa College will hold its Transfer Day on campus. CSU, UC, and many other universities will have booths regarding their respective transfer processes, programs, financial aid, and scholarships. UC Santa Barbara will also hold a 1-hour presentation right after the fair in room BT-101. To attend, submit an RSVP through the first link on the Transfer Day page beforehand.

After applying for graduation, remember to check your graduation status on your student portal to ensure your degree is approved. Approximately three to four months after submission, your status will either show as a checklist symbol, which means that your application is in review, or an hourglass symbol, meaning that your application is still pending. If the status is in review, you are likely missing some requirements for the degree or certificate you signed up for. Refer to Graduation Notes in Graduation Status or a counselor for details. If it is pending, you are assumed to complete the requirements by the end of the semester successfully.

Next, an “approved” symbol will signify your status as approved for graduation. Your degree will be awarded once there is a scroll symbol, and a diploma symbol once your diploma is printed. If there is a symbol with an “X,” it means that the application has been canceled. One reason for cancellation is failing a class. Similarly to the “in review” status, refer to Graduation Notes or a counselor.

Good luck graduating and transferring, and have a great fall semester!