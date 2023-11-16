The Mesa Press

Mesa College Pride Center celebrates Trick or Treat event

Students at the Pride Center celebrates Halloween by dressing up as various characters for a Trick or Treat event.
Simran Chawla, Staff Writer
November 16, 2023
Benjamin+Culpepper+standing+%28on+the+left+%29+wearing+a+medieval+costume+with+other+students%2C+Michael+Tiong+taking+their+photos
Simran Chawla
Benjamin Culpepper standing (on the left ) wearing a medieval costume with other students, Michael Tiong taking their photos
IMG_4390
Gallery13 Photos
Simran Chawla
Mesa College hosts Trick or Treat event at pride center on Oct. 31

About the Contributor
Simran Chawla, Staff Writer
Hello everyone! My name is Simran Chawla. I am staff writer for The Mesa Press with a passion for refining written content. I specialize in enhancing clarity, grammar, and overall quality while maintaining style consistency. Some more things about me - I am from India. I am doing my majors in Journalism. I am in my forth year. My hobbies include painting, reading and cooking. I love to travel and explore the world, meet know people and try different cuisines and make memories wherever I go. I am really excited and looking forward to get more knowledge and share mine as well.

