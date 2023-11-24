San Diego Mesa College has been given provisional approval to offer a bachelor’s degree in the Physical Therapist Assistant program.

San Diego Mesa College Allied Health Education and Training Facility

A degree of this caliber will be the second bachelors offered at Mesa, providing an opportunity for a more well-rounded education at the community college level. The provisional approval has been granted and the application was approved to move on to the next step, which will be for the University of California and California State University to ensure that community colleges don’t duplicate what is already being offered at their respective programs.

Mesa’s current Associate of Science degree for Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) Program is approved by the Physical Therapy Board of California and accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education. Amanda Johnston, Program Director of the Physical Therapist Assistant Program said that “the curriculum process will be completed for the bachelor’s degree when they have full approval.” It is planned to be a cohort model for two years with set classes and training geared towards the working professional.

“Associates [sic] and bachelors are two completely different things,” Johnston said. Prior to applying, students need to have already completed an associates [sic] and taken the national licensure exam to be licensed as a PTA, and be able to practice as a PTA in the state of California. “It’s the next step, it’s an opportunity. Its not required to work as a PTA however, it will provide more advanced clinical skills and gives them a bachelor degree for leadership positions[…]because a lot of those require a higher degree”

Johnston says it’s an easy transition for Mesa to offer this degree because they already offer one and have the support structure in place. “Specifically at Mesa for PTA, the program has been around for a long time — been going for over 50 years, so we’ve been here providing the community with PTA graduates for that long.” She also said, “we have a lot of people in the [PTA] community who could come back[to pursue a bachelor’s degree] if they chose to.”

Story continues below advertisement

An associate degree is the standard requirement for becoming a licensed physical therapist assistant in California. Graduates with an associate degree can practice as PTAs and perform their duties effectively. The decision to pursue a bachelor’s degree should be considered based on individual career goals, interests, and the specific requirements of the job market or employer preferences.

A bachelor’s degree as a physical therapist assistant in addition to an associate’s degree offers several potential benefits.

Advanced skills and knowledge: a bachelor’s program may provide more in-depth coursework and a broader education, potentially offering a deeper understanding of physical therapy practices.

Career advancement: some of the career paths within the field of physical therapy could require or prefer candidates with a bachelor’s degree over an associate degree. With a higher level of education, PTAs may have more opportunities for career advancement or specialized roles.

Potential for higher pay: often the pay scale fluctuates when experience and education is more than the minimum requirement. Employers may offer higher salaries for PTAs with a bachelor’s degree due to their additional education and skills.

Preparation for further education: a bachelor’s degree can serve as a more advanced stepping stone for pursuing higher levels of education, such as a master’s or doctoral degree in physical therapy.

Obtaining a bachelor’s degree through a community college can be a more affordable, accessible, and supportive route to higher education for many students. San Diego Community Colleges have lower tuition fees compared to four-year institutions, as well as offering the San Diego Promise, work-study programs, and many opportunities to apply for financial aid and grants, enabling students to save money during their initial years of study.

Utilizing the San Diego Community College District allows for students to attend Mesa College, City College, Miramar College, and the schools of Continuing Education, which lets students schedule flexibly, offering a variety of class schedules including evening, online, and part-time options, which can be convenient for students with other commitments like work or family. Mesa College provides extensive academic support, such as tutoring, counseling, and smaller class sizes, which can aid students in their educational journey.