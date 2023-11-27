Meet the Finalists for SDCCD Chancellor

The San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) has selected three finalists from a nationwide search conducted by the SDCCD Board of Trustees. – Daisy A. Gonzales, Ph.D., Brian King, Ed.D., and Gregory Smith, MPA – The finalists bring diverse experiences, with Gonzales emphasizing educational initiatives, King showcasing accomplishments in fostering student success, and Smith contributing a background in effective administration. The careful selection process reflects the district’s commitment to transparency and inclusivity. An announcement is expected by February 2024 with their decision.

The role of a chancellor in a community college system, such as SDCCD, typically involves providing leadership and oversight to the entire district. While the specific duties and responsibilities of a chancellor may vary, they generally include administrative oversight, policy development, community engagement, and advocacy.

Daisy A. Gonzales, Ph.D. was born in Los Angeles, California, and from the age of 4, was primarily raised in foster care. She received guidance and encouragement for her academic pursuits under the mentorship of her high school chemistry teacher. Gonzales graduated from Mills College at Northeastern University with a bachelor’s degree in public policy, followed by a master’s degree and Ph.D. at the University of California, Santa Barbara. From 2018 to 2022, Gonzales served as the Deputy Chancellor of the California Community Colleges (CCC). She stood in as the acting chancellor from July to November 2021 and succeeded Eloy Ortiz Oakley as the interim chancellor. Gonzales holds the distinction of being the first Latina and the second woman to serve in the CCC chancellor position. In recognition of her leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she was selected as the ‘Woman of the Year’ by the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis in 2021. While serving as CCC chancellor, she led the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility initiative, resulting in policy changes aimed at better serving a diverse student population throughout California’s community colleges. Meet the Deputy Chancellor | California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office

Brian King, Ed.D., received his bachelor’s in history from the University of Missouri-Columbia, his Juris Doctor degree from Duke University School of Law, and his Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from the University of Arkansas. King has served as chancellor for the four colleges in the Los Rios Community College District since 2013. Metro EDGE Presents: The EDGE of Greatness with Dr. Brian King, Chancellor of Los Rios Community College District King received a Fulbright Fellowship to Russia with a group of community college leaders from across the United States. Since his appointment as chancellor of Los Rios Chancellor Brian King | Los Rios Community College District. King has overseen the opening of two educational outreach centers —the Elk Grove and Rancho Cordova centers. He also played a key role in establishing the Los Rios Promise Program, aimed at breaking down financial barriers for students.

Gregory Smith, MPA, was born and raised in Ridgecrest, California and he made plans for his career to take him to San Diego early in his life. His educational journey began at the community college level, providing him with an understanding of the quality education that community colleges can offer and their ability to facilitate debt-free transfers. He attended Cerro Coso Community College, earned a bachelor’s degree in political science at Arizona State University, and received his master’s in public administration at the University of Southern California. He commenced his administrative career at Shasta Community College, where he contributed to the school’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives. Subsequently, he worked for the U.S. Department of Labor, as a discrimination investigator where he assisted to reform the hiring practices and organizational culture. Smith then returned to Shasta College and is presently filling the role of Chancellor, left by Carlos Cortez, who resigned in May 2023. New SDCCD acting chancellor champions public service, equity – City Times

Each candidate will speak at an individual open forum, and the public is encouraged to participate. The forums will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Room 235 at the district’s administrative offices in Mission Valley. The events will also be webcast live on both Zoom and the SDCCD Board of Trustees YouTube channel. For specific times and Zoom links for each candidate, please refer to the Chancellor Search information.

Each candidate will receive a brief introduction followed by a question-and-answer session. Questions for the candidates can be submitted to ChancellorSearch@sdccd.edu. Attendees are encouraged to provide feedback via an online survey, the link for which will be emailed districtwide and posted on the District’s Chancellor Search webpage on the morning of each candidate’s public forums. The surveys will remain open for 24 hours after each candidate’s forum, so it is advisable to complete them promptly. The collected online feedback forms will be given to the Board of Trustees for their review. SDCCD is actively involving the community to ensure that stakeholders have the opportunity to contribute their perspectives.

To obtain official announcements from the San Diego Community College District regarding the chancellor search process and other relevant details, please check the SDCCD website, news releases, or any official communications associated with the selection procedure.”

The crucial role of selecting the right chancellor extends beyond administrative responsibilities. It’s determined by the individual’s capacity to not only provide effective leadership and ensure efficient administration, but also to champion innovation, inspire academic excellence, and cultivate a culture of inclusivity. A chancellor must navigate the constantly evolving landscape of education, adapt to challenges, and lead initiatives that enhance the overall learning experience for students. Additionally, they must have the ability to create strong partnerships within the community, as well as with stakeholders and industry leaders. These collaborative efforts not only contribute to the financial sustainability of the institution but also create meaningful opportunities for students and facilitate workforce development. The work of a chancellor reverberates throughout the community college system, shaping the trajectory of students’ lives and influencing the broader educational landscape. The decisions made in this role not only impact the immediate educational experience but also have a lasting effect on the community, highlighting the pivotal role a chancellor plays in steering the course of education for both current and future generations.