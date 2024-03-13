Suspect accused of sexual battery on Mesa College campus

A male college student has been accused of sexual battery that occurred on the south side of the Mesa Student Services building on Mar. 11 at 10:57 a.m., according to college police.

A timely warning notification released by college police stated that the suspect engaged in a conversation with the victim that led to a hug, where the suspect then grabbed the victim’s buttocks without her consent. The suspect is a 22-year old Asian male who stands between 5’7” and 5’8” and has a larger build, weighing around 200 pounds.

When asked about the incident, Lt. Jeff Hughes of the San Diego Community College Police Department stated that the victim is a minor currently attending high school, and that there are no current updates other than what was reported this morning. He also gave multiple tips and advice for all students and staff members if ever put in a similar situation.

Lt. Hughes noted that all members of the San Diego Community College District should have the campus police phone number saved on their phone. He also pointed out that there are several emergency blue boxes placed around campus with an emergency button that, when pressed, directs law enforcement to the current location of the student. Campus police are also readily available to escort any student or staff member across campus if needed.

The Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) systems program is a group of classes that Lt. Hughes advised all students to take in order to learn how to handle these situations. These classes can be taken by anyone and are meant to empower people through self-defense to create a safer future for themselves. Mesa College is hosting the next set of classes May 4-5. More information is available about the R.A.D. systems program here.

If anyone can provide new information regarding the sexual battery incident, or any other emergencies, contact the college police at 619-388-6405 or the San Diego Police at 619-531-2000.