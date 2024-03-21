Mesa College alumnus partakes in groundbreaking lunar landing expedition

Mario Romero, a San Diego Mesa College alum made his mark in history by helping successfully land a privately owned spaceship on the moon.

Romero is 41 years old and is currently working as an assembly, integration and test engineer at Intuitive Machines, a private aerospace company based in Houston, Texas. The company aims to make space more accessible by offering a range of solutions, such as lunar landers, spacecraft, and mission support services.

Romero’s passion for space exploration was ignited by the movie “Flight of The Navigator.” The storyline follows the astronaut protagonist returning to Earth after cosmic travels to find everyone significantly aged while he remains unchanged due to time dilation. This film deeply resonated with Romero, shaping his love for space from a young age.

During his time at Mesa, Romero pursued a diverse array of courses but ultimately earned an associate degree in astronomy and astrophysics. An active participant in campus life, he participated in various extracurricular activities such as the Student Veterans Organization and Associated Student Government, fostering personal growth crucial to realizing his aspirations. Upon fulfilling his objectives at Mesa, he relocated to New York City to enroll at Columbia University in 2015. By 2018, he had attained a bachelor’s degree in pure mathematics with a specialization in astrophysics. Continuing his academic journey, he completed his Master of Science in systems engineering in the fall of 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

When asked about how Mesa College impacted him, Romero said that “Mesa was a vital, if not the most essential, element to my success. Upon enrolling at Mesa, I encountered a student body, staff, and administration consumed with a burning desire to learn, to teach, and to facilitate an environment of academic excellence.”

Before pursuing graduate studies, Romero embarked on a career as a dive specialist at the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL), situated within the Sonny Carter Training Facility. In this role, Romero contributed significantly to astronaut training for extravehicular activities (EVAs), commonly known as spacewalks. Within the NBL is a pool (ranked among the largest indoor bodies of water globally) containing 6.2 million gallons of water and maintained at a balmy temperature of approximately 86 degrees Fahrenheit.

Romero’s most recent assignment involved piloting a private spaceship to the moon. He provided insights into the spacecraft’s main engine, which is fueled by a combination of liquid methane and liquid oxygen propellants. Romero was also given the special task of naming the ship, deciding to call it “Odysseus,” or “Odie.” This choice was inspired by the mythical hero of the same name, who took daunting risks and ventured into uncharted territory, much like this spacecraft will.

Intuitive Machines is committed to developing lunar landers and conducting missions to the moon, prioritizing the enhancement of scientific research and exploration endeavors. Observers are eagerly anticipating the future of space exploration, eagerly looking forward to witnessing the contributions of Romero and Intuitive Machines.