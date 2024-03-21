Mesa College alumnus partakes in groundbreaking lunar landing expedition

The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.

Paris Wilson, Staff Writer
March 21, 2024
Mario+Romero+working+as+a+dive+specialist+at+the+Neutral+Buoyancy+Laboratory
Mario Romero Via Instagram
Mario Romero working as a dive specialist at the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory

Mario Romero, a San Diego Mesa College alum made his mark in history by helping successfully land a privately owned spaceship on the moon. 

    Romero is 41 years old and is currently working as an assembly, integration and test engineer at Intuitive Machines, a private aerospace company based in Houston, Texas. The company aims to make space more accessible by offering a range of solutions, such as lunar landers, spacecraft, and mission support services.

    Romero’s passion for space exploration was ignited by the movie “Flight of The Navigator.” The storyline follows the astronaut protagonist returning to Earth after cosmic travels to find everyone significantly aged while he remains unchanged due to time dilation. This film deeply resonated with Romero, shaping his love for space from a young age.

    During his time at Mesa, Romero pursued a diverse array of courses but ultimately earned an associate degree in astronomy and astrophysics. An active participant in campus life, he participated in various extracurricular activities such as the Student Veterans Organization and Associated Student Government, fostering personal growth crucial to realizing his aspirations. Upon fulfilling his objectives at Mesa, he relocated to New York City to enroll at Columbia University in 2015. By 2018, he had attained a bachelor’s degree in pure mathematics with a specialization in astrophysics. Continuing his academic journey, he completed his Master of Science in systems engineering in the fall of 2022.

    When asked about how Mesa College impacted him, Romero said that “Mesa was a vital, if not the most essential, element to my success. Upon enrolling at Mesa, I encountered a student body, staff, and administration consumed with a burning desire to learn, to teach, and to facilitate an environment of academic excellence.”

    Before pursuing graduate studies, Romero embarked on a career as a dive specialist at the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL), situated within the Sonny Carter Training Facility. In this role, Romero contributed significantly to astronaut training for extravehicular activities (EVAs), commonly known as spacewalks. Within the NBL is a pool (ranked among the largest indoor bodies of water globally) containing 6.2 million gallons of water and maintained at a balmy temperature of approximately 86 degrees Fahrenheit. 

    Romero’s most recent assignment involved piloting a private spaceship to the moon. He provided insights into the spacecraft’s main engine, which is fueled by a combination of liquid methane and liquid oxygen propellants. Romero was also given the special task of naming the ship, deciding to call it “Odysseus,” or “Odie.” This choice was inspired by the mythical hero of the same name, who took daunting risks and ventured into uncharted territory, much like this spacecraft will.

   Intuitive Machines is committed to developing lunar landers and conducting missions to the moon, prioritizing the enhancement of scientific research and exploration endeavors. Observers are eagerly anticipating the future of space exploration, eagerly looking forward to witnessing the contributions of Romero and Intuitive Machines.
About the Contributor
Paris Wilson, Staff Writer
Introducing our newest staff writer and social media editor for the Mesa Press: Meet Paris! In her free time she loves to explore San Diego's best restaurants, enjoy the Gaslamp nightlife and has a keen eye for art. Currently pursuing her studies with a focus on public relations, Paris is already mapping out her future endeavors. She has her sights set on transferring to San Diego State University to further her education in Fall 2024! Paris hopes that one day she can open her own public relations firm and create a blog and aims to spark conversations and drive positive change.    

