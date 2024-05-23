The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.

The Mesa Press

The Mesa Press

The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.
Breaking News

The Mesa Press

The Mesa Press
Recent Comments

Mesa College holds graduation ceremonies for diverse student populations

Cameron San Agustin, Staff Writer
May 23, 2024
Mesa+College+embraces+its+diverse+student+body.
Cameron San Agustin
Mesa College embraces its diverse student body.

As the 2024 spring semester draws to a close, Mesa College has hosted a series of special graduation ceremonies that honor the diversity of its student body. These ceremonies not only celebrate academic achievement, but also pay homage to the diverse backgrounds and unique journeys of Mesa’s graduating students.

The Lavender celebration was a ceremony that recognized students of the LGBTQ+ community. This ceremony commemorated the achievements made by students within this community and the challenges that may have been faced during their academic journeys. Hosted by the Pride Club, the Lavender celebration was a welcoming space for all students and loved ones who are graduating or transferring from Mesa College, and provided these students with a delightful send-off. 

Celebrations like the Rite of Passage ceremony for African American students, the Raza graduation for Latino students, and the Asian American/Pacific Islander recognition ceremony were special celebrations that commemorated students’ ethnic backgrounds and demonstrated the strong diverse community at Mesa College. Each celebration had their own way of honoring the students’ graduations tied with their own cultural background. 

IMG_2818
Gallery13 Photos
Cameron San Agustin
Tradition Chinese Lion dancer joins the audience.

The Rite of Passage ceremony honored graduating and transferring African American students from all schools in the San Diego Community College District with a traditional African drum and dance performance. The Raza graduation celebrated Latino students’ successes with a mariachi band performance, catered tacos and inspiring speeches given by members of the Raza grad committee. The Asian American/Pacific Islander recognition ceremony began with a traditional Chinese lion dance and live music to celebrate their student graduates. Mesa President Ashanti Hands was present for all of these ceremonies, and gave her own inspiring words to all of the graduating students. Each ceremony had its own unique cultural presentation that exhibited the rich diversity of students graduating from Mesa College. 

Story continues below advertisement

The Veterans Recognition ceremony was for students who have served in the military that were recognized for their service and the struggles they faced continuing their own education. Students within the EOPS and Special Programs Achievements ceremony were celebrated by acknowledging their educational barriers and the challenges they overcame while taking on college. 

San Diego Mesa takes pride in having a diverse student body, and recognizes their importance by holding these celebrations for students of all backgrounds. The events give students an accepting and safe community, while recognizing their achievements before continuing on their own path of education.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Mesa Press
$395
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of San Diego Mesa College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

About the Contributor
Cameron San Agustin
Cameron San Agustin, Staff Writer
Cameron San Agustin is journalism major for his second year at San Diego Mesa College. His goal is to transfer to San Diego State University after this semester to obtain his bachelor degree in journalism. On his free time he is a musician and works at Salt and Straw in Little Italy.  He plays drums for a few bands and will be seen playing some small gigs around San Diego.

The Mesa Press

The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Mesa Press
$395
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Here at The Mesa Press, we want to foster a community for civil discussions. We welcome your insight and perspective. Comments posted must be appropriate for all ages. Any profanity or cursing is prohibited. That includes any attempts to curse with special characters (!@#) or spacing. Discuss and criticize ideas. We don’t allow comments that intend to intimidate, demean or harass other readers in any way.
All The Mesa Press Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *