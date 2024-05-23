Mesa College holds graduation ceremonies for diverse student populations

As the 2024 spring semester draws to a close, Mesa College has hosted a series of special graduation ceremonies that honor the diversity of its student body. These ceremonies not only celebrate academic achievement, but also pay homage to the diverse backgrounds and unique journeys of Mesa’s graduating students.

The Lavender celebration was a ceremony that recognized students of the LGBTQ+ community. This ceremony commemorated the achievements made by students within this community and the challenges that may have been faced during their academic journeys. Hosted by the Pride Club, the Lavender celebration was a welcoming space for all students and loved ones who are graduating or transferring from Mesa College, and provided these students with a delightful send-off.

Celebrations like the Rite of Passage ceremony for African American students, the Raza graduation for Latino students, and the Asian American/Pacific Islander recognition ceremony were special celebrations that commemorated students’ ethnic backgrounds and demonstrated the strong diverse community at Mesa College. Each celebration had their own way of honoring the students’ graduations tied with their own cultural background.

The Rite of Passage ceremony honored graduating and transferring African American students from all schools in the San Diego Community College District with a traditional African drum and dance performance. The Raza graduation celebrated Latino students’ successes with a mariachi band performance, catered tacos and inspiring speeches given by members of the Raza grad committee. The Asian American/Pacific Islander recognition ceremony began with a traditional Chinese lion dance and live music to celebrate their student graduates. Mesa President Ashanti Hands was present for all of these ceremonies, and gave her own inspiring words to all of the graduating students. Each ceremony had its own unique cultural presentation that exhibited the rich diversity of students graduating from Mesa College.

The Veterans Recognition ceremony was for students who have served in the military that were recognized for their service and the struggles they faced continuing their own education. Students within the EOPS and Special Programs Achievements ceremony were celebrated by acknowledging their educational barriers and the challenges they overcame while taking on college.

San Diego Mesa takes pride in having a diverse student body, and recognizes their importance by holding these celebrations for students of all backgrounds. The events give students an accepting and safe community, while recognizing their achievements before continuing on their own path of education.