New wellness vending machine offers free, low-cost health products

To wrap up the spring semester, Mesa College has installed wellness vending machines in the Student Services area. These are not your typical vending machines; they offer a variety of essential items including feminine products, condoms, birth control, Tylenol, and even antibiotics for urinary tract infections.

Mesa College was able to install new wellness vending machines thanks to a $15,000 grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s office . This grant covered both the installation and the products stocked in the machines. These vending machines will collect data on usage patterns, popular products, and the frequency of restocking needs. Mesa is the first college in the San Diego Community College District to install a wellness vending machine. Laura Milligan, a nurse practitioner and associate professor in Student Health, conducted extensive research to find the right company and machine. They selected the Dotstash machine for its innovative design, eco-friendly packaging, and nurse-centered educational approach.

Mesa’s Student Health Services provide a wide range of resources to support student well-being. These services include vaccinations, physical exams, mental health counseling, sexual health resources, and treatment for minor illnesses and injuries. They also offer health education programs and workshops on topics such as nutrition, stress management, and substance abuse prevention. By addressing both physical and mental health needs, Mesa’s Student Health Services aim to create a healthier, more supportive campus environment that promotes academic success and personal growth.

Student Health Services are currently looking to fill a few more spaces within the vending machine. A QR code is posted nearby to gather feedback on what additional items should be included and to collect student opinions. The staff encourages students to take advantage of the resources provided by the campus and prioritize their health this summer!

Student Health Services is located in I4-209 in the Student Services building. They are open Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon.