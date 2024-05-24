The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.

The Mesa Press

The Mesa Press

The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.
Breaking News

The Mesa Press

The Mesa Press
Recent Comments

New wellness vending machine offers free, low-cost health products

Paris Wilson, Staff Writer
May 24, 2024
The+Wellness+Vending+Machine+located+on+the+forth+floor+of+the+Student+Services+building.
Paris Wilson
The Wellness Vending Machine located on the forth floor of the Student Services building.

To wrap up the spring semester, Mesa College has installed wellness vending machines in the Student Services area. These are not your typical vending machines; they offer a variety of essential items including feminine products, condoms, birth control, Tylenol, and even antibiotics for urinary tract infections.

The products available range from feminine hygiene items and antibiotics to contraceptives and much more. (Paris Wilson)

Mesa College was able to install new wellness vending machines thanks to a $15,000 grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s office . This grant covered both the installation and the products stocked in the machines. These vending machines will collect data on usage patterns, popular products, and the frequency of restocking needs. Mesa is the first college in the San Diego Community College District to install a wellness vending machine. Laura Milligan, a nurse practitioner and associate professor in Student Health, conducted extensive research to find the right company and machine. They selected the Dotstash machine for its innovative design, eco-friendly packaging, and nurse-centered educational approach.

Mesa’s Student Health Services provide a wide range of resources to support student well-being. These services include vaccinations, physical exams, mental health counseling, sexual health resources, and treatment for minor illnesses and injuries. They also offer health education programs and workshops on topics such as nutrition, stress management, and substance abuse prevention. By addressing both physical and mental health needs, Mesa’s Student Health Services aim to create a healthier, more supportive campus environment that promotes academic success and personal growth.

Student Health Services are currently looking to fill a few more spaces within the vending machine. A QR code is posted nearby to gather feedback on what additional items should be included and to collect student opinions. The staff encourages students to take advantage of the resources provided by the campus and prioritize their health this summer! 

Story continues below advertisement

Student Health Services is located in I4-209 in the Student Services building. They are open Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon. 

 

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Mesa Press
$395
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of San Diego Mesa College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

About the Contributor
Paris Wilson
Paris Wilson, Staff Writer
Introducing our newest staff writer and social media editor for the Mesa Press: Meet Paris! In her free time she loves to explore San Diego's best restaurants, enjoy the Gaslamp nightlife and has a keen eye for art. Currently pursuing her studies with a focus on public relations, Paris is already mapping out her future endeavors. She has her sights set on transferring to San Diego State University to further her education in Fall 2024! Paris hopes that one day she can open her own public relations firm and create a blog and aims to spark conversations and drive positive change.    

The Mesa Press

The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Mesa Press
$395
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Here at The Mesa Press, we want to foster a community for civil discussions. We welcome your insight and perspective. Comments posted must be appropriate for all ages. Any profanity or cursing is prohibited. That includes any attempts to curse with special characters (!@#) or spacing. Discuss and criticize ideas. We don’t allow comments that intend to intimidate, demean or harass other readers in any way.
All The Mesa Press Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *