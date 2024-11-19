Election results offer key local takeaways, insights

Elections bring change to the entire country, individual states, and also, local cities. They are a result of community participation and the choices of the people being brought to reality. The elections represent the opportunity for Americans to exercise their civic duty to vote for representation and local measures.

As is the norm in all election years, the most widely followed race was the presidential race, in which President-elect Donald Trump won against Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump won the election by approximately three million votes. However, this election featured more than just the presidential race for Californians, with a Senate race and a number of propositions to be considered.

The Senate race featured Democratic incumbent Adam Schiff and Republican political newcomer Steve Garvey. Schiff defeated Garvey by almost three million votes, making him the California senator for another term.

San Diego’s mayoral race also saw incumbent Todd Gloria win.

California, and more specifically had several important propositions that were voted on in the recent election. These are the results that will most directly impact Californians, and also specifically San Diegans.

Here are the results of a few of the most important propositions in California:

Prop 2: Borrow $10 billion to build schools, colleges

This bond issue would authorize the state to borrow $8.5 billion for K-12 schools and $1.5 billion for community colleges for construction and modernization.

Vote yes: Grants will be issued and improvements will be made.

Vote no: No improvements made.

Result: Yes, improvements will be made.

Prop 3: Reaffirm the right of same-sex couples to marry

This constitutional amendment would remove outdated language from Proposition 8, passed by voters in 2008, that characterizes marriage as only between a man and a woman.

Vote yes: Amendments made.

Vote no: Amendment not made, language remains the same.

Result: Yes, amendments will be made.

Prop 4: Borrow $10 billion to respond to climate change

This bond issue would allow the state to borrow $3.8 billion for drinking water and groundwater programs, $1.5 billion for wildfire and forest programs and $1.2 billion for sea level rise.

Vote yes: Bond would be issued.

Vote no: Bond not issued.

Result: Yes, money will be issued to address climate change.

Prop 6: Limit forced labor in state prisons

Amends the California Constitution to remove current provision that allows jails and prisons to impose involuntary servitude to punish crime.

Vote yes: End the use of forced prison labor.

Vote no: Practice remains the same.

Results: No, practice will remain the same.

Here’s a summary of the more local ballot measures in San Diego, and the results.

Measure D: Independent Ethics Commission Amendment

Strengthens the independence of the Ethics Commission by allowing it to hire its own executive director, initiate investigations, and operate without City Council oversight.

Vote Yes: Enacts these changes.

Vote No: Keep the current system.

Result: Yes, changes will be enacted.

Measure E: Public Services Sales Tax Measure

Increases sales tax from 7.75% to 8.75% to fund public services such as street repairs, safety upgrades, and municipal services. Funds go to the General Fund with citizen oversight and audits.

Vote Yes: Raises sales tax to 8.75%.

Vote No: Keeps sales tax at 7.75%.

Result: No, sales tax stays the same.

Measure C: Amendment of Board Election

Eliminates primary elections for San Diego Unified School Board seats when two or fewer candidates qualify, moving them directly to the general election.

Vote Yes: Streamlines the election process.

Vote No: Keep the current election system.

Result: Yes, the process will be streamlined.

Measure HH: Community College District Bond Measure

Authorizes $3.5 billion in bonds to repair and upgrade community college facilities, improve career preparation, and support veterans and homeless students. Costs $25 per $100,000 of assessed property value annually.

Vote Yes: Fund these improvements.

Vote No: Denies funding.

Result: Yes, improvements will be funded.

More information on any of these measures can be found here, or at the San Diego Registrar of Voters website.