“Don’t Say Gay” Bill?

“DONT SAY GAY” bill- now I know what you’re thinking,but that is not a comment directed towards a person named Bill. It is also probably not the second thing you’re thinking if you havent been staying informed with whats going on in Florida and apparently a few other neighbor states around Florida like Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina have also started the “dont say gay” trend for a bill that was recently passed in the state senate’s office in Florida with a vote of 69-47. The bill states that they are going to prohibit school instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades from kindergarden through third grade.

If you ask me, whoever is reading that first line over again is probably already thinking what I was thinking as well, and we are about to have another riot across the world only this time with rainbows flying out in every direction. Thankfully that is not the case, the Florida senate is stating that the bill also prohibits sex ed seminars for age appropriate grades (higher grade levels) from being allowed to talk about the gays because there have been some obvious serious silent complaints about certain teachers that believe it has been okay to encourage Homosexual talk to straight students even if it is not a part of the curriculum.

Personally I agree with the senate because I don’t think it’s something everyone should be forced to hear and go through especially at such a young age. Now dont get me wrong, I support those people that they are entitled to love who ever they want and want to have sexual relations with whoever they want, but making young students who aren’t into that kind of thing be forced to listen to conversations like that at a young age could honestly be very uncomfortable and disturbing. If a teacher was to say theoretically “we will not cover this topic or these genders, but if there’s anyone with questions come see me during lunch/ after or before school if they feel embarrassed or not safe about asking there question” then yes, I cannot see why a student shouldnt be able to to do that, which if I am correct from the articles I read and videos I saw, isn’t stopping any students from doing so. You can see for yourself on the websites Florida Senate to vote on what critics call ‘Don’t Say Gay’ | WUSF Public Media or Florida’s ‘don’t say gay’ bill will harm our family and community | Column (tampabay.com) and if you have a quick second Florida Abortion, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bills Expected to Become Law – NBC 6 South Florida (nbcmiami.com).

As far as younger aged students in elementary school, I also agree they shouldn’t be having those conversations until they are more mature leaving elementary school. Some people have obviously felt different about the topic but at the end of the day the bill was passed and now its law.