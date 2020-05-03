Something Newsy Ep. 19 – How Coronavirus Will Change Our Lives Forever

We emerge from a month and a half of country-wide coronavirus lockdown to answer the questions on every college student’s mind: How do you keep sane during insane times? Can distance learning truly sub for in-person lessons? And finally, how will coronavirus change us forever? Figure this out with us.

Co-Editor-in-Chief & Podcast Producer – Renee Schmiedeberg

Co-Editor-in-Chief – Lance Nelson

Staff Writer – Jaclyn Levine

Staff Writer – Ava Moslehi