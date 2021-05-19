Something Newsy – Episode 27: Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions
May 19, 2021
This week on Something Newsy we will be discussing what’s next for us after the lifting of mask mandates, music festivals coming back, and more.
Kaitlin Clapinski is currently a sophomore at Mesa College and plans to graduate with an associates degree for transfer this spring. She is a co-editor-in-chief...
Kyle Ayson is a first-year at San Diego Mesa College and this is second time working for The Mesa Press. He is majoring in journalism and hopes to work...
Walker is the News Editor for the Mesa Press. He is a second-year philosophy, journalism double major at San Diego Mesa College and hopes to one day be...