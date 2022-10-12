Something Newsy Episode 35

Ashley Romero, Nicole Hayek and Xamara Aleman discuss climate change and the unusual weather that San Diego has recently been experiencing.

The Mesa Press

Ashley Romero, Nicole Hayek and Xamara Aleman discuss climate change and the unusual weather that San Diego has recently been experiencing.

Nicole Hayek, Ashley Romero, Xamara Aleman, and Alysse Dodge
October 12, 2022

 