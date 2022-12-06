Something Newsy Episode 37
December 6, 2022
The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.
December 6, 2022
Alysse Dodge is the Social Media and Photo Editor at the Mesa Press. Alysse grew up in Orange County but moved to San Diego County when she began college....
Kalin is a third year student at San Diego Mesa College. She is majoring in journalism. She aspires to move to LA to pursue her bachelors in journalism...
Jacob Villanueva is a staff writer for The Mesa Press. This is his first year on the press and Jacob is currently a Journalism Major. He was born and raised...
This is Hana Marrone from the Mesa Press. She is the editor for the features section. This is her first year at Mesa and the first time that she will be...
Anna is a staff writer for the Mesa Press. This is her first time writing for any kind of publishing team and hopes to gain experience as a journalist....