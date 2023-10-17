Something Newsy Episode 41: Hispanic Heritage Month

David Silva is serving as the sports editor for the Mesa Press throughout the fall semester. David Silva is a second-year student at Mesa College and a first-year editor for the Mesa Press. David plans to transfer to San Diego State University in the fall of 2024 to pursue a bachelor's degree in Journalism to pursue a career in broadcasting/media. David has always been fascinated with sports and staying active but has a special love for baseball as he has been involved with the sport since he was 3 years old. Currently, he is the head coach of a 13u travel baseball team, but in his free time enjoys spending time with his family and friends, exercising, going to the beach/events, and spending time with his, fun fact, 5 dogs. David is excited to see where his future as a journalist will take him!