Something Newsy Episode 41: Hispanic Heritage Month

Isabel is the Photo Editor at the Mesa Press. She is studying Journalism and Photography, and hopes to work for a music publication like Rolling Stone in the future. In her free time, she loves attending live music events and taking pictures. She has a special interest in film photography, as well as music history, and is a fangirl first. She is native to San Diego, and looks forward to building her career in music journalism and photography here.
David Silva is serving as the sports editor for the Mesa Press throughout the fall semester. David Silva is a second-year student at Mesa College and a first-year editor for the Mesa Press. David plans to transfer to San Diego State University in the fall of 2024 to pursue a bachelor's degree in Journalism to pursue a career in broadcasting/media. David has always been fascinated with sports and staying active but has a special love for baseball as he has been involved with the sport since he was 3 years old. Currently, he is the head coach of a 13u travel baseball team, but in his free time enjoys spending time with his family and friends, exercising, going to the beach/events, and spending time with his, fun fact, 5 dogs. David is excited to see where his future as a journalist will take him!
Angel Rodriguez is a first year student at Mesa and his first year as a Mesa Press staff writer and he is excited to be apart of this wonderful program. He hopes to do reports of sports but if not he is willing to do anything he is told for this team. He is a San Diego native and his favorite sports teams are the Chargers, Padres , Clippers, and the Aztecs. He also has a background of playing many different sports when he was in high school the sports include football, basketball, baseball, and track and field.
