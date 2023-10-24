Something Newsy Episode 42: The Trouble of Transferring

Hey everyone! My name is Frankie Mann, and I am the opinions editor of The Mesa Press. I am a second year student at Mesa, and plan on transferring to SDSU at the end of the 2023-2024 year (under a journalism major). When I'm not at class, I'm most likely work: I'm a barista at S3 coffee bar, the one struggling behind the bar to make some decent latte art! Other than school and work, I enjoy surfing, skateboarding, and spending time in nature and with friends. I've only lived in San Diego since August of 2022, so you can most often find me out and about the city trying to find new places to eat, shop, and play!