Something Newsy Episode 42: The Trouble of Transferring

Kari Can, David J. Bohnet, Frankie Mann, and Jacob Repkin
October 24, 2023
The Mesa Press Staff

Join David Bohnet, Kari Can, Frankie Mann, and Jacob Repkin as they discuss the difficulties of applying for transfer to a 4-year college.

About the Contributors
Kari Can, Features Editor
Born and raised in Mira Mesa, Kari Can is a second-year student at the San Diego Community College District and an editor for The Mesa Press. She is planning on transferring to San Diego State University in 2024, and looks forward to gaining valuable experience from this program as a Journalism and English major. In her free time, she enjoys reading, writing, and taking walks.
David J. Bohnet, Staff Writer
David J Bohnet is proud to be a part of the Mesa Press as a staff writer. He hopes to shed light on important news and happenings around Mesa College and San Diego through his writing and photography.  He has a BFA from the University of Utahs' Actors Training program and is looking toward a masters in Journalism. David is hoping to feature arts, sports, and entertainment with the occasional opinion piece. Stay tuned!
Frankie Mann, Opinions Editor
Hey everyone! My name is Frankie Mann, and I am the opinions editor of The Mesa Press. I am a second year student at Mesa, and plan on transferring to SDSU at the end of the 2023-2024 year (under a journalism major). When I'm not at class, I'm most likely work: I'm a barista at S3 coffee bar, the one struggling behind the bar to make some decent latte art! Other than school and work, I enjoy surfing, skateboarding, and spending time in nature and with friends. I've only lived in San Diego since August of 2022, so you can most often find me out and about the city trying to find new places to eat, shop, and play!
Jacob Repkin, Editor-in-Chief
Jacob Repkin is the Editor-in-Chief at the Mesa Press, and is a second year student at San Diego Mesa College. He is bilingual in English and Russian. He plans to transfer to the California Polytechnic University at San Luis Obispo in the fall of 2024 to obtain his Bachelor's degree in Journalism. He is a San Diego native, and spent much of his childhood living in Clairemont. In his free time, Repkin likes to read, write, hike, and spend time with his friends and family.
