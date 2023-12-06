The Mesa Press

Something Newsy Episode 44

Jacob Repkin and Simran Chawla
December 6, 2023
The Mesa Press Staff

Mesa Press editor-in-chief Jacob Repkin and staff writer Simran Chawla discuss the experiences of being the child of immigrants and an immigrant in the United States, respectively.

About the Contributors
Jacob Repkin, Editor-in-Chief
Jacob Repkin is the Editor-in-Chief at the Mesa Press, and is a second year student at San Diego Mesa College. He is bilingual in English and Russian. He plans to transfer to the California Polytechnic University at San Luis Obispo in the fall of 2024 to obtain his Bachelor's degree in Journalism. He is a San Diego native, and spent much of his childhood living in Clairemont. In his free time, Repkin likes to read, write, hike, and spend time with his friends and family.
Simran Chawla, Staff Writer
Hello everyone! My name is Simran Chawla. I am staff writer for The Mesa Press with a passion for refining written content. I specialize in enhancing clarity, grammar, and overall quality while maintaining style consistency. Some more things about me - I am from India. I am doing my majors in Journalism. I am in my forth year. My hobbies include painting, reading and cooking. I love to travel and explore the world, meet know people and try different cuisines and make memories wherever I go. I am really excited and looking forward to get more knowledge and share mine as well.
