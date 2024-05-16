The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.

Something Newsy – Episode 47

Jacob Repkin, Paris Wilson, and David J. Bohnet
May 16, 2024
Mesa Press editor in chief Jacob Repkin and social media editor Paris Wilson discuss the pros and cons of going to community college versus a university right out of high school.

 

About the Contributors
Jacob Repkin
Jacob Repkin, Editor-in-Chief
Jacob Repkin is the Editor-in-Chief at the Mesa Press, and is a second year student at San Diego Mesa College. He is bilingual in English and Russian. He plans to transfer to the California Polytechnic University at San Luis Obispo in the fall of 2024 to obtain his Bachelor's degree in Journalism. He is a San Diego native, and spent much of his childhood living in Clairemont. In his free time, Repkin likes to read, write, hike, and spend time with his friends and family.
Paris Wilson
Paris Wilson, Staff Writer
Introducing our newest staff writer and social media editor for the Mesa Press: Meet Paris! In her free time she loves to explore San Diego's best restaurants, enjoy the Gaslamp nightlife and has a keen eye for art. Currently pursuing her studies with a focus on public relations, Paris is already mapping out her future endeavors. She has her sights set on transferring to San Diego State University to further her education in Fall 2024! Paris hopes that one day she can open her own public relations firm and create a blog and aims to spark conversations and drive positive change.    
David J. Bohnet
David J. Bohnet, Features/Sports Editor
David J. Bohnet is proud to be a part of the Mesa Press as the Features and Sports Editor. He hopes to shed light on important news and happenings around Mesa College and San Diego through his writing and photography.  He has a BFA from the University of Utahs' Actors Training program and is looking toward a masters in Journalism and Media Studies. David is hoping to feature the arts, sports, and entertainment with the occasional opinion piece. Stay tuned!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *