Olympian Football hopes to keep foot on the gas to finish out season strong.

Close Our Olympian Football Team heading into battle this past Saturday. Photo Credit: Harmony Ayala-Ruiz Our Olympian Football Team heading into battle this past Saturday. Photo Credit: Harmony Ayala-Ruiz

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Mesa Olympians kept their winning streak alive by defeating Victor Valley on September 21st, 28-23, and College of the Desert the following week, 23-19. These victories put the Olympians at 7-1 for the season, 3-0 in conference, making the Olympians the No. 1 team in the American Division of the Southern California Football Association.

Sophomore Quarterback Spencer Moyer put up big numbers in both of these close wins, throwing for 223 yards and finishing the game with three passing touchdowns against Victor Valley. His performance that Saturday earned him the title of the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference’s Men’s Athlete of the Week. Moyer ended the game against Desert with only eight completions, but still came out on top, throwing for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, Mesa showed up once again in both games, forcing four fumbles and sacking the opposing quarterback twice. Freshman Defensive Back Jordan Gochenour picked off his fifth pass on the year against Victor Valley, which puts him at the No.2 spot for the division leaders in interceptions this season thus far, with fellow Olympian Marcus Rosser right behind him at No.3, with four interceptions. Sophomore Defensive Lineman Brandon Hall is also a division leader, but in the sack category, with seven on the season, half a sack away from that No. 1 spot.

In all, things are looking up for the Olympians. With only a handful of regular season games left until playoffs, the team plans to keep their foot on the gas and finish this season off with a bang, and ultimately a conference title.