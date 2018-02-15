Mesa Softball Destroys Saddleback 9-1

San Diego Mesa Softball team was 5-5 heading into Thursday’s game against Saddleback Community College (1-3). Coming off a ruthless 8-1 win over Santa Barbara Community College, they were desperately looking to repeat their efforts. Their main focus is qualifying for playoffs and competing for a conference title.

The Olympians started the game strong, by scoring seven points in the first four innings. Using the momentum from the previous game they rallied over Saddleback and only let one runner score in the third inning. . The ladies were determined to end the game strong to demonstrate to their future opponents that they are the team to look out for. With a solid defense they were able to end the game in six innings due to the mercy rule. Among the other sophomores, Erika Byrne who carries a .345 hitting average, plays first base, and catcher said, “The team has a lot more depth than last year and the we have been playing very well so far.” She plans on staying focused all year, keeping up with her catching, and having a good season.”

Without a doubt Coach Jaclyn Guidi was satisfied with her team’s effort. With all eyes on playoffs she states, “This year we’re way stronger hitting and defensively because we have depth.” She also made a great point about student athletes by saying, “The hardest thing to overcome at a community college level is focus, determination, and pushing yourself just because you have to go to school, a full time student, you have to work, you barely get to sleep and then you have to come on the field and perform.”

With an overall record of 6-5, Mesa Softball is determined to get more wins. Especially with conference around the corner it’s crucial to stay focused, determined, and healthy. The ladies will have a double header at Glendale Community College February 16th. Then, they’ll head into conference at home against Southwestern Wednesday the twenty first.