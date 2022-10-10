Mesa soccer loses to Southwestern 3-0

In an unfortunate loss, Southwestern College beat the Mesa College women’s soccer team 3-0 on Friday, Oct.7. Mesa allowed three goals to be scored before the end of the first half, then maintained a strong defense for the rest of the match. The team also had to overcome setbacks of their own, however, as three players had to be tended to by medical staff, including the starting goalie, Isabella Hughes. Southwestern is currently ranked 16th in the California community college rankings for women’s soccer.

In the face of the loss to Southwestern, Mesa’s captains, Marlene Lopez, Ashley Meglar, and Vanessa Stone, are still able to look positively on the outcome of the game. “I think the only positive outcome in my perspective is we learned a lesson. We can’t come in all competent thinking we’re gonna win and we’re just gonna get ready for the next one.” Meglar said. The three captains have been present for all six conference games, with Lopez and Meglar having started for all six as well.

Head coach Warner agreed that this is a learning moment, saying “When we play our game and we connect on the field, magic happens. And that is really important to us to realize that we’re a better team.” The team is currently third in the conference standings, with a 4-2 record.

Although the team lost the match, Lopez, Meglar, and Stone are hopeful for the next upcoming games. ”It’s just another lesson we’re gonna move forward and go even harder to the next future games that we have upcoming,” said Lopez. Coach Warner agreed by saying “if we just stay true to ourselves, then we’ll continue to get results were there as a conference.” The olympians are on the road from Oct.11 to Oct.25, then head back home to host Chaffey College on Oct.25.