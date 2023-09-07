Women’s Volleyball defeats Ventura to move to 6-0

The most difficult opponent Mesa has faced this year was Ventura Community College, who was ranked just above them at sixth in California; however, despite coming just short in the first set, the Mesa women’s volleyball program triumphed over Ventura three sets to one Wednesday, Sept. 6 to move their win streak to six.

Mesa battled back to win the second set 25-22 after losing the opening set 22-25, tying the match at 1-1. The consistent tempo and pace of play in the second set proved to be the turning point of the match. After Mesa’s second-set victory, there was no turning back for the offense as they went on to win the third set in commanding fashion 25-17.

Starting setter Jaiden Mojica started the set on a 6-0 serving run to help lead the charge for a dominant third-set performance. Mojica is a freshman setter who has had an immediate impact on the court as she leads the conference with 11.48 assists per set. Emily Eltrich one of the starting outside hitters for Mesa said, “Today, at the end of the day, was just another game. Yes, they’re a big opponent, but every day we go out there and do our best.” Eltrich currently leads the conference with an average of one service ace per set and had eight kills in the Olympian victory.

To cap off an exciting match, Ventura and Mesa tied three separate times within the fourth set at 17-17, 21-21, and 24-24; however, it was ultimately a game of momentum that Mesa was able to roll with as they won the set 26-24. Blocking proved to be a key factor in the outcome of the set as the consistent blocks opened many crucial opportunities to score. Strong, consistent serving was also an important component of Mesa’s game since it allowed them to capitalize on their opponent’s being out of system in key moments late in the set. In a tight game, every serve is crucial as it is the first touch of every play and can determine the outcome of the rally. With the set being 25-24, freshman defensive specialist Macy Thornburg clinched the match by precisely setting the ball into the left-back corner.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think we have good plans before we go into the play. Talk, communication, and positivity is big,” said Kailyn Jager, starting outside hitter for Mesa. Adding to her conference-leading 108 kills tonight, Jager concluded the match with an astounding 20 kills. Jager also leads the conference with an impressive 5.14 kills per set. Right side Olivia Ostler also helped spark the Olympian win as she finished tonight with 13 kills and six blocks. As Mesa moves to 6-0, the team chemistry and trust are evident and strong amongst the group. “Throughout our entire lineup, there’s a huge level of depth. I don’t think any one player is bad,” said Eltrich. With 3 game days left in their pre-season, the Olympians look to continue their streak of confidence and success as they head into conference play.

Conference play begins on Sept. 15 as Mesa hosts Imperial Valley College.