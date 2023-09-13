Mesa+wins+in+blowout+fashion+against+San+Bernardino+valley+college

Started off their season with a bang getting a dominant 47 – 0 win against San Bernardino Valley college on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The quarterback for the Olympians, Richie Colmenero, threw for 125 yards with one passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns. He completed seven of 11 passes, with his longest pass of the game being thrown for 48 yards. James Odom the backup quarterback of the Olympians came later in the game and went eight for 16 for 88 yards with his longest pass being 24 yards.

Wide Receivers Kader Diop and Gio Burns were very helpful with Kader getting two touchdowns and Burns with one. Odom had also scored from the ground with 12:48 left in the second quarter. Tyson Lang, who came in at the very end of the game, completed five of six passes for 20 yards with his longest pass being 10 yards. Tavian Tate led the team in rushes with 12 carries. He ran for 69 yards, with 5.8 yards per attempt and scored a touchdown. The Olympians attempted to rush the ball 34 times for73 yards which averaged 2.1 per gain.

The Olympian defense put on a masterpiece of a performance against the Wolverines, holding them to only86 yards. The Wolverines put up 76 passing yards and 10 rushing only what beautiful work from the Olympian defense. Jaden Corte, defensive back for the Olympians led them with five total tackles, an interception, and two solo tackles. The Olympians forced five turnovers compared to their one turnover in their debut against the Wolverines. There were four players that all contributed to a sack; those players consisted of Ryan Black, Tyeron Washington, Adrian Davis, and Ryan Odom, while Bryen Spaudling got two sacks.

As we await the Olympians next home game, they will play an away game at Cerritos College on Sept. 9 .The Olympians home opener is on Saturday Sept. 16th at 6:00 p.m. against Golden West, who they lost to 35-7 last year. The Olmpians will try to get revenge for last year’s loss to Golden west. It’s a game the fans wouldn’t want to miss, especially how the team is doing defensively. The Olympians will have 5 away games and five home games this year. Last year the Olympians finished with a record of 7-4. There should be high expectations for this Mesa team, while still winning The Southern California Bowl last year. It should be a very exciting season for the Olympians as they try to keep their undefeated record of 1 – 0 .