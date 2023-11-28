San Diego Mesa College dominates Chaffey College in women’s basketball showdown

The Mesa gym pulsated with excitement as the Mesa College women’s basketball team showcased an extraordinary performance, clinching a decisive victory over Chaffey College Panthers on Nov. 14. The Olympians not only secured the win but etched a lasting impression with their dynamic and cohesive gameplay, culminating in a commanding scoreline of 72-37.

The Olympians made their superiority clear the moment the ball was tipped for the first time. Mackenzee Purnell and Kendal Alloway presented a stunning show of scoring prowess, which established the tone for the game. Mesa finished the first quarter with a score of 20-12, even though Chaffey’s Breonna Martinez responded with a respectable 3-pointer. Despite this, Mesa remained in control of the game. The momentum carried over into the second quarter, as the Olympians kept their stranglehold on the game and never let up. Alivia Gillespie established herself as a master of the three-point shot, contributing significant points from beyond the arc. Chaffey was unable to break free from the defensive web that Mesa had set up, which resulted in turnovers and lost opportunities. The halftime score favored Mesa College at 34-21.

In the third quarter, the Olympians extended their lead while simultaneously putting on an impressive display of offensive and defensive prowess. The outstanding play of Alloway and Gillespie continued which resulted in the team gaining a commanding lead of 56-30 by the time the quarter came to a close. Mesa’s basketball virtuosos turned the court into their own personal stage. The fourth and final period was a thrilling conclusion, with Mesa retaining their consistent level of effort throughout. They prevailed over the Panthers in the end with a score which was 72-37. Chaffey had a difficult time breaking through Mesa’s stout defense, which resulted in a significant point gap between the two teams.

Alloway has emerged as the driving force behind Mesa’s success, leading the team in scoring with an amazing 23 points and leading the team with 12 rebounds. Gillespie’s large contribution of 13 points, including three 3-pointers, gave a dynamic component to Mesa’s offensive arsenal. Their offense was able to score more points as a result. The team’s ability to score in a balanced fashion highlighted the breadth of their potential, as numerous individuals made significant contributions at various points throughout the game. Chaffey was led offensively by Breonna Martinez, who finished with 14 points and was a resilient performer in the offense. Chaffey, on the other hand, was forced to fight a losing battle throughout the contest as they struggled to find offensive consistency against Mesa’s tough defense.

The Olympians have reached a huge milestone thanks to their thunderous victory, which has infused them with an increased level of confidence as they continue to play out the rest of the season. Stay ready for more thrilling updates from the competitive field of women’s college basketball, where San Diego Mesa College continues to make waves and leave an everlasting impression.