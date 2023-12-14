Fall Sports Review

Football

In a fantastic season for the Mesa College football team, the Olympians finished with a solid overall record of 7-4 and finished their conference play with a record of 4-3. It is a credit to the team’s consistent brilliance on the field that they celebrated their fourth straight appearance in a bowl game. This accomplishment was formulated under the seasoned leadership of head coach Gary Watkins.

Building on the momentum from the previous season’s triumph in the Southern California Bowl against El Camino College, Mesa once again emerged victorious, this time against Allan Hancock College. With a 42–20 triumph, the squad demonstrated their tenacity and resolve, as well as their skill in high-stakes games. With a balanced assault that included a potent running game that averaged 92.1 yards and a dynamic passing game that racked up 212.4 passing yards per game, the offense put up an outstanding 304.5 yards per game on average. The team’s scoring power and offensive efficiency were demonstrated by their ability to move the ball effectively, which contributed to an average of 30.5 points per game.

Defensively, Mesa demonstrated their strength by allowing an average of 333.1 yards per game. The defensive unit excelled against the run, limiting opponents to 141.6 rushing yards per game, and showcasing their ability to control the line of scrimmage. Through the air, the team allowed an average of 191.5 passing yards per game, displaying a well-rounded defensive effort. The Olympians’ defensive excellence was further emphasized by their ability to limit opponents to an average of 19.6 points per game. This impressive defensive statistic underscores the team’s commitment to preventing their adversaries from finding the end zone consistently.

Story continues below advertisement

This season, two exceptional players were essential to the Olympians’ victory. James Odom, the squad’s quarterback, led the team through difficult circumstances with great competence. Standout defensive back Jordan Dwyer demonstrated his abilities on defense with excellent stats. Throughout the season, Dwyer racked up 27 tackles, including 9 assists, 18 solo stops, and an astounding 3.3 tackles per game in conference play. His average tackle total was 2.7 per game overall. He also made a difference on defense by securing four interceptions total, including three in conference games.

Volleyball

Throughout the season, the Mesa women’s volleyball team reached unprecedented heights, finishing with an incredible 29-2 overall record and a stunning .935 victory percentage. They had an outstanding 14-2 record and a .875 winning percentage in conference play. The team performed admirably whether they were playing on neutral ground, at home, or away. They had an incredible 17-1 record at home and a 10-1 away record, to continue their dominant play. They maintained their perfect record of 2-0 in neutral settings, demonstrating their versatility and proficiency in a variety of scenarios.

The squad displayed attacking strength throughout 31 matches, averaging 13.31 kills per set with a noteworthy hitting percentage of .280. An astounding 12.56 assists per set demonstrated the team’s planned and cooperative approach to the game, highlighting their accuracy and coordination on the court. With an average of 2.63 blocks per set, the Olympians demonstrated their dominance at the net in defense. Their service game was also a powerful tool, averaging an impressive 2.68 service aces per set, which put opponents under more strain.

The team’s defense, which averaged 14.86 digs per set, demonstrated their dedication to all-around brilliance. Digging expertly demonstrated the team’s capacity to keep opponents from turning their attacks into points. The Olympians won the state championship, capping off an incredible season that was richly earned given their diligence, talent, and commitment. Unquestionably, the team’s outstanding performance has made a lasting impression, making them the champions and instilling pride in Mesa College.

Cross-Country

The men’s and women’s cross-country teams both won crowns, which was a historic accomplishment for Mesa and a turning point in the school’s history. With a phenomenal speed of 19:58, sophomore Jyden Schmid created school history by winning the 3C2A state title. This accomplishment now stands as the second-fastest in the program’s history. The team’s overall success was enhanced by Schmid’s exceptional performance, which also cemented his status as a standout athlete.

In the women’s division, rising star Alexis Noble left a lasting impression by breaking the school record with a remarkable time of 17:54 in addition to winning an individual title. Noble’s accomplishments demonstrate her extraordinary talent and tenacity and establish a new benchmark for excellence in the program.

The team’s outstanding result in the Fresno Invitational demonstrated that the cross-country program’s success went beyond individual achievements. With an average time of 20:51.96, the men’s team, led by Schmid, took first place in the team’s overall standings. The men’s cross country team’s camaraderie and collective power were demonstrated by their team score of 27 points, which went hand in hand with their outstanding performance. San Bernardino Valley, on the other hand, earned a score of 103 and an average time of 21:42.92 to take second place.

The simultaneous triumphs of both the men’s and women’s teams underscore the depth of talent and commitment within the cross-country program at Mesa College. As these athletes etch their names in the school’s record books and stand atop podiums, they not only bring glory to themselves but also contribute to the proud legacy of their institution in the realm of cross-country excellence.

Womens Soccer

The Mesa women’s soccer team played competitively the entire season, finishing with a strong win percentage of .553 and an overall record of 9-7-3. The squad performed even better in conference play, finishing with a 7-4-3 record and a strong .607 victory %. The club had an advantage playing at home, as seen by their 5-3-2 record. The team was 3-4-1 away from home, which gave them a competitive advantage, and they won their game at the neutral venue. The team demonstrated their offensive strength in 19 games, scoring 39 goals overall, 2.05 goals per game on average. With an average of 4.7 shots per game and a shot percentage of .433, they demonstrated their effectiveness in front of the net.

The club had difficulty on defense, giving up 2.90 goals per game on average. Even while the club showed offensive prowess, future seasons might see a focus on improving defensive tactics. The team’s strengths and possible areas for development are both highlighted by the statistics. The team’s ability to win both at home and away and their competitive performance in conference play point to a resilient and driven group. Building on these successes and tackling areas that can lead to even greater success may be beneficial for future seasons.

Mens Soccer

The Mesa College Men’s Soccer team had a difficult season; they ended with a 4-11-4 overall record and a .316 victory percentage. They had a 2-6-4 record in conference play, with a win percentage of .333. Unfortunately, in the latter part of the season, the squad went on a two-game losing skid.

The team had better conditions on home ground, as they finished with a 3-6-1 record. With a 1-5-3 record away from home and no neutral site games all season, the difficulties were more noticeable on the road. The squad managed to score 26 goals in 19 games, 1.37 goals per game, on average. With an average of 3.6 shots per game and a shot percentage of .382, their offensive endeavors were evident.

The group gave up 1.74 goals on average per game on defense. Even if the squad had trouble stopping opponents from scoring, future seasons might take this emphasis on strengthening defensive tactics into account.

The statistics show both areas for improvement and areas of strength despite the overall record. The team can use the analysis of these numbers as a starting point, gaining important knowledge for upcoming instruction and strategic planning. The players’ perseverance and commitment, together with tactical changes, might open the door for a more prosperous season down the road.

Womens Waterpolo

The Mesa College women’s water polo team finished the season with a solid win percentage of .519% and an overall record of 14-13, displaying a competitive performance throughout. The team performed admirably in conference play, going 5-2 with a strong .714 victory percentage.

The group performed differently in each scenario. They ended up with a 3-2 record at home and a 3-4 record away from home. With an 8-7 record, the neutral site games proved to be especially advantageous, demonstrating the team’s flexibility in a variety of settings. The women’s water polo team had remarkable offensive ability during 25 games, scoring 290 goals in total. Their propensity to routinely reach the back of the net was shown by their average of 11.60 goals per game. A season-long total of 195 assists further demonstrated the team’s offensive cohesion.

The team’s shooting statistics, which showed an amazing shot percentage of 41.7% and an average of 27.8 shots per game, demonstrated how effective their offense was. These numbers highlight the team’s capacity to take advantage of scoring opportunities and maximize attacking possessions. Building on the advantages shown in the conference and overall play should help the squad achieve even more success in the upcoming seasons. The women’s water polo team has established itself as a dominant force in college water polo thanks to its tenacity and spirit of competition, which have been demonstrated throughout the season.