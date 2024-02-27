The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.

Mesa faces defeat against Palomar

Oliver Reed, Photo/Multimedia Editor
February 27, 2024
Stinson drives down (Oliver Reed)

In a thrilling matchup against Palomar College, Mesa College showcased its basketball team’s prowess and court awareness. The final score was 85-75, all of their efforts resulted in a slim defeat for the home team. The game began with Mesa winning the tip-off and taking an early lead, boasting a minor lead 30-31 at halftime. Both teams were evenly matched so the stage was set for an intense second half.

Throughout the game, Mesa’s players exhibited great on and off-ball awareness with standout performances by Steve Stinson #4, Quajon Young #1, and Isaiah Baker #2, who scored 17, 16, and 22 points respectively. Mesa maintained strong composure on the court, showing great skill and determination on both offense and defense. Stinson had a flawless run at the free throw line, going five for five and showing his poise under pressure. He contributed significantly to Mesa’s offensive drive.

 

Defensively, Mesa’s Steve Blackburn #4 and Luciano Casini #12 were a formidable force consistently contesting Palomar’s top scorers, Spivy Word #4 and Brandon Andrew #0. Mesa disrupted Palomar’s offensive game plan as much as possible, but Thomas Marcus could not be stopped with 23 points. Palomar’s rhythm on the court was impressive. Although, Mesa did hold Andrews to 13 points. Mesa’s Hangasu Noor #11 also showed dominance in rebounding. He was matched only by Steve Stintson’s tenacity, both of whom had a total of seven rebounds each for Mesa. This helped ensure Mesa had a slight edge in time of possession, with Palomar having a total of 35 rebounds and Mesa having 36.

Story continues below advertisement

 

In a display of teamwork and awareness, Mesa’s offensive plays were executed with finesse. Nick Hadge #22 dialed in a crucial assist, aiding Chanel Mballa #33 who posted up against a double team for a successful shot attempt. Stinson #4 attracted a lot of heat, with triple teams from Palomar’s defenders, but Mesa’s players remained composed and resilient leading up to the second half.

 

As the game intensified in the second half, Palomar mounted a fierce comeback, testing Mesa’s defensive resolve. However, Hadge #22 and Casini #12 continued to apply defensive pressure. Offensively Andrews fought for every shot. Mesa just could not stop Palomar’s offensive efforts.

In the end, Mesa’s collective effort proved insufficient. However, Palomar’s determination won out in the end. Palomar secured the victory over Mesa, 85-75. Andrews showed endurance, logging in an impressive 37 minutes, the most playing time of any player. He is a linchpin to Palomar’s success and resilience.

 

As the final buzzer sounded, Mesa emerged hardened and full of resolve for the next opponent team they matched up against. Their spectacular performance is a testament to their teamwork and unwavering spirit in the face of a true challenge. This matchup had fans exhilarated and eager for the next Mesa men’s basketball game.

Opening tip off (Oliver Reed)



 

 
About the Contributor
Oliver Reed, Photo/Multimedia Editor
Oliver Reed is an eclectic, esoteric, and enigmatic individual with a passion for multimedia storytelling and a keen eye for visual aesthetics. He holds the dual position of Photo and Multimedia editor for the Mesa Press. This allows him to showcase his abilities. He is self-taught in photography, cinematography, and editing to craft narratives. Currently, he is a second-year student at Mesa College. Oliver has plans to transfer to SDSU and eventually pursue a Master's degree at Berkeley. He's still considering the idea of a PhD. His interests extend far beyond the technical aspects of media production; Oliver is deeply fascinated by lore, poetic and literary devices, and world-building across various forms of media. His favorites are animation, graphic novels, music, and video games. In his free time, he dedicates himself to continual learning and self-care. Oliver envisions a versatile and flexible career path. One that integrates his creative side photography, videography, writing, and music production. With his more logic-based passions like Biology, philosophy, and asking questions. And his life aspirations of achieving financial stability and building a fulfilling family life. With his multifaceted mindset, abilities, and ambitious goals. Oliver is poised to make a unique impact in multimedia storytelling.

