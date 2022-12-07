‘Tis the season for holiday giving in San Diego County

There are many opportunities across San Diego County to give back this holiday season. Photo by Claudia Raya on www.unsplash.com

The season of giving has approached. Here’s how to spread holiday cheer and make spirits bright by giving back to the community:

Toys for Tots: Donation boxes have been posted by San Diego County and U.S. Marine Corps at five different airports across San Diego: Gillespie Field in El Cajon, Borrego Valley Airport in Borrego Springs McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, Ramona Airport in Ramona, and Fallbrook Airpark in Fallbrook. Those who wish to donate have until 1 p.m. Dec. 10 to drop off an unwrapped, new toy to specified locations. There are also drop-off locations at each police station on SDCCD campuses available until Dec. 15. Donations will go to children in San Diego communities.

Toys for Joy: The 26th annual Toys for Joy event hosted by The Rock Church takes place onsite Dec.10. There are three ways to participate which include volunteering at the event, buying a toy online from a wish-list, or donating money. More than 6,000 preselected families will receive gifts and donations from the community. These families have been selected by schools and agencies and will receive toys, clothes, groceries, haircuts and more.

Donate a sleeping bag: San Diego Veterans for Peace is distributing sleeping bags and seeking financial donations to help the homeless downtown. For more information visit www.sdvp.org/donate

Presents for Paws: Help San Diego County Credit Union raise $10,000 and donate to San Diego Humane, Animal Friends of the Valleys in Riverside County or Home Free Animal Rescue and Sanctuary in Orange County. Donations will go to animals in need.

San Diego Food Bank Holiday Drive: The San Diego Food Bank and their North County Food Bank chapter has several campaigns to donate to families in need this holiday season. Holiday meals can be donated to families by selecting $1, $3, or $5 at checkout at local Vons or Albertsons stores. Online donations are also available including: financial donations, toy donations, or virtual food donations. Visit https://sandiegofoodbank.org/holiday/ for more information.

NICU Toy Drive: A 2022 Holiday Toy Drive is being held by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego and North Island Credit Union. To donate drop off new, unwrapped toys to any NICU branch by Dec. 17. All donations will be distributed at holiday celebrations put on by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego.

Father Joe’s Villages: Father Joe’s Villages help provide support to those battling homelessness in San Diego. To donate funds, goods, or time visit https://my.neighbor.org/. Donations go towards providing meals, housing, education, and healthcare.





