Weekly fun in Ocean Beach

People from around the city gather to enjoy a variety of sights, smells, and tastes at the Ocean Beach Farmers Market, every Wednesday from 4-8 p.m., at 4900 Newport Ave, San Diego. The Ocean Beach Farmers Market, a Certified Farmers Market (CFM) through the California Department of Agriculture, is a place where a collection of over 100 vendors come together to engage in business with the community. Attendees are given the ability to browse the stands freely to either gaze aimlessly or shop passionately.

The vendors sell a diverse group of items ranging from handmade jewelry to fresh authentic food of choice.

Alexis Medall, a vendor whose stand is recurring at the Ocean Beach Farmers Market, owns and operates AJ & Company, which was created in February 2022 by Medall and her grandmother Connie. Their brand, which offers an arrangement of bohemian-inspired clothing and jewelry, is intended to encourage its customers to be true to themselves while also feeling comfortable and cute. ​The adornments sold by Medall are handmade in India, whereas the gemstone diffuser bracelets are locally made by the hands of Connie. “I hand select all of my patterns and materials and am getting ready to customize the sizing just a little bit more and work directly with the people who actually make them. In addition, I give back to Surfrider, which is an organization that helps with cleaning up beaches and provides education on plastic pollution” said Medall. AJ & Company’s products can be bought online at ajandcomany.shop, and found not only at the Ocean Beach Farmers Market, but also at Otay Ranch Town Center Farmers Market on Tuesdays from 4-8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at the Gaslamp Artisan Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Retro Windbreakers, a resale business selling jackets ranging from college to NASCAR, as well as Team Retro merchandise including hats and clothing, is another recurring stand at the Ocean Beach Farmers Market. Trying to expand as a local brand, Retro Windbreakers sells only their Team Retro merchandise at the Ocean Beach Farmers Market, though their jackets can be found at the Gaslamp Artisan Market, and bought online at retrowindbreakers.com. Their items can also be found and purchased on social media platforms including Instagram on the account @retrowindbreakers_com, and TikTok, on the account @retrowindbreakers. According to Josh Yazdian, a member of Team Retro, Retro Windbreakers brought their items to ocean beach after making a connection with the manager of the Gaslamp Artisan Market, who happens to be the manager of the Ocean Beach Market as well. They have been selling at both markets for over a year now.

A stand containing art and jewelry which consists of natural elements like dried flowers, real mushrooms, and ethically sourced bones can be found at the Ocean Beach Farmers Market as well. Snail Abbott, the owner of Tinysnailco, spends her time hand-crafting unique jewelry and art pieces to be sold on Wednesdays. Although she does not sell her items at any other markets, she is extremely devoted to creating valuable work for the Ocean Beach community. “This consumes my life and it is a full-time job but I’m having a lot of fun,” said Abbott. When asked why her items are more valuable than her competitors, Abbott said “I don’t sell anything that I’m not personally super excited about and I think that element sets me apart from people because im not catering to the masses, but rather catering to people like me.” Her most popular item to sell is her goddess body earrings.

The Ocean Beach Farmers Market is a great place to shop a variation of products, eat delicious food, and enjoy the outdoors. It is open to the public rain or shine making it accessible and extremely popular.

Those who would like to apply to the Ocean Beach Farmers Market as a vendor can do so by contacting David Klaman via email: at info@eatfoodlesstraveled.com, or by phone: (619) 279-0032.