The Mesa Press

Menu

VinDiego: the classy way to experience wine

Paella+made+by+Solterra+paired+well+with+their+Ros%C3%A9+of+Malbec+
Paella made by Solterra paired well with their Rosé of Malbec

Paella made by Solterra paired well with their Rosé of Malbec

Photo Credit: Chelsea Heath

Photo Credit: Chelsea Heath

Paella made by Solterra paired well with their Rosé of Malbec

Chelsea Heath, Staff Writer
April 26, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






              VinDiego’s 6th annual wine festival held at Liberty Station in Point Loma was a wine lover’s haven. The quintessential San Diego weather added to the experience and made it the perfect day for sipping a glass of Rosé…or Cabernet, or Sauvignon Blanc. Red, white, or sparkling. The varieties were plentiful.

              With over 40 wineries from Southern California in attendance, the festival boasted over 300 selections on wine for the festival goers. Anne Kay from Solterra Winery in Leucadia, California spoke about one of the selections they were offering: “So we’ve got the 2014 Mestizo, which is a GSM blend–Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvedre. The Grenache is coming from the Valle de Guadalupe in Baja, and the Syrah and Mourvedre are coming from local San Diego county.” Also from Solterrawas Gabriela Fazan, who explained another variety of wine they were serving. Fazan said, “You are also having a Rosé of Malbec right here. So all organic grapes, and it’s going to get lots of strawberries, and kind of dry on the finish. Feels almost like you’re walking through strawberry fields. Very summery.” When asked what type of food would pair well with the Rosé, Fazan mentioned the paella with chicken and chorizo that Solterra was also serving would accompany the wine nicely.

              Wine always pairs well with delicious food, which was not lacking at the event. The wine and food festival showcased over 15 restaurants, serving unlimited tastings of mouthwatering bites. From smoked salmon on a mini pancake; to ceviche, paella, dessert trifles, and of course, cheese, no one in attendance left hungry. Danny Fancher, the director of food and beverage from Estancia hotel and spa in La Jolla, explained their dish saying their, “Achiote pork tostadas” would pair nicely with “either a Pinot Noir, or red blend with maybe Sangiovese Merlot.”

              Wine, food, music, and beautiful weather, the VinDiego wine and food festival was a one for the books, and a great way to experience wine tasting.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • VinDiego: the classy way to experience wine

    climate

    California continues to burn while nearing end of the year

  • VinDiego: the classy way to experience wine

    Culture

    Mesa offers assistance for students in need

  • VinDiego: the classy way to experience wine

    News

    Wildfires leave Northern California Communities in Ruins

  • VinDiego: the classy way to experience wine

    News

    St. Louis up in Arms

  • News

    Chancellor’s Forum Reveals News About Enrollment, No Budget Cuts.

  • VinDiego: the classy way to experience wine

    Culture

    “It,” the horror remake that finally floats

  • VinDiego: the classy way to experience wine

    News

    Trump administration rescinds DACA, hundreds rally to defend program

  • News

    Women survivors share their stories

  • VinDiego: the classy way to experience wine

    Culture

    Protesters keep up the pressure to halt construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline

  • VinDiego: the classy way to experience wine

    News

    Kluwe promotes tolerance at Mesa

Home
VinDiego: the classy way to experience wine