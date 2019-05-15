Things to do in San Diego this summer

With the stress of finals coming to an end students are gonna want to have some fun. You don’t have to spend a lot of money to have fun in San Diego. Throughout the summer, there will be lots of different events to attend and places to explore, all for a low price or even free. There are of course some of the obvious activities like going to the many San Diego beaches or gathering some friends and having a bonfire. Some activities you might not realize are so close to your front door.

At Balboa Park every Friday night starting May 31, Food Truck Fridays will take place from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. where there will be a rotating selection of food trucks. According to balboaparkconservancy.org, “this will give thousands of park visitors and families a unique opportunity to sample a diverse, rotating selection of gourmet food trucks, serving everything from appetizers and main courses to desserts and specialty beverages.” There’s going to be more than food with live entertainment by many local performers and musicians throughout the park. As Balboa Park is known for their many museums there will be extended museum hours along with some museums offering discounted pricing.

If Balboa Park isn’t much of your style you can head to Ocean Beach on June 22 for the 44th Annual OB Street Fair and Chili Cook Off Festival from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The street fair will have beach front entertainment, a kids fun zone, an artist alley, and community mural. You can grab some chili, shop, and enjoy the local beachfront atmosphere. You can even participate in the voting for the Chili Cook-off People’s Choice award. There is still time to be a contestant in the Chili Cook-off, so if you like to cook go to oceanbeach.com for more information.

Every Sunday morning at Murray Lake in La Mesa from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. there are free fly-fishing lessons. Lessons are taught by the San Diego Fly Fishers club and equipment is provided for a free equipment loan if needed.

San Diego has a big surfing culture and you can learn a little more about it at the California Surf Museum located in Oceanside on historic Highway 101. On Tuesdays it’s free admission day so you can go explore the historical boards, photos and videos, and the legends of the sport.

On the topic of beaches, you may have heard about the Grunion Runs. According to californiabeaches.com, “grunions are a species of fish that leave the water at night to spawn on beaches during the spring and summer months throughout Southern California (San Diego to San Luis Obispo County).” This typically happens during full or new moons for three to four consecutive nights after high tide for several hours. These hours range from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. With a California fishing license for people ages 16 and older, gruions can be taken to be cooked. This will take place during June 3-6 and 17-20 And will continue during July 2-5 and 16-19. For more dates, you can go to the website listed above.

These are just a few ideas to get out and explore San Diego at a low cost and there is so much to offer so go out there and have fun this summer.