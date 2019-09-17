The 4-year wait is over: Melanie Martinez presents ‘K-12’

On Sept. 10th, Melanie Martinez’s 96-minute horror pop musical film came to theaters. The film titled “K-12” has been a four year long project that has had horror pop fans in a state of anticipation. Martinez takes the audience on a disturbing expedition into an eerie boarding school disguised by an opulent illusion with baby-doll uniforms. Martinez stars as a courageous girl with superpowers (Crybaby) that takes on the bullies of the school with her friends Angelita and Celeste. Later, the three girls face the deeper issues with the false jovial pink administration; subsequently revealing the villainous principal trying to trap and control the students by prescribing mind-controlling medication.

Throughout the film and the plot, social issues, such as trans-phobia, anorexia, bullying, body-insecurity, and sexism are represented by Martinez’s musical scenes. Songs, such as “Strawberry Shortcake,” “Orange Juice,” “The Wheels on The Bus,” and “The Principle” that represented these issues were cinematically well-executed, choreographically harmonious, and overall had euphonious lyrics. The musical scenes however, seemed to have a tiresome effect in the film due to lack of focus on the actual plot. The transition between dramatic scenes and the next song seemed to be a race that the audience had to constantly catch up with while addressing various social issues. It seems as if the artist was aiming to go through all these serious issues as check points; there was not a moment to breathe and deep dive into the plot.

Generally, the framework of the film illustrates a clear juxtaposition between darkness and bubblegum fantasy that seems to personify Crybaby’s character and music. The juxtaposition displays a balanced negative: dark twisted issues that high school students face along with an ironically light aura. The costumes, the school, and the cinematography obtain a light pastel color theory and design that brings the musical story to life.

Currently “K-12” is playing in local player and is now available online on Melanie Martinez’s official site, melaniemartinezmusic.com. On her official site there’s also a deluxe pack available with the “K-12” film and album.