Mariposa Ice Cream Shop-Ice cream the old school way

Food trends pop up on our plates all the time. There was our obsession with cupcakes that led to hundreds of cupcake-exclusive shops opening around the country. I know of at least 16 cupcake shops around San Diego. Cupcake popularity still soars, and keeps that trend from dying. Desserts in glass jars and shot glasses, didn’t die soon enough for me. Salad-in-a-jar, your time is up, too. You can’t mix in the dressing, and you have to eat in separate layers. Is it really a salad if it’s not tossed?

New ice cream trends are plentiful though, like the ice cream that is smacked around on a board, spread flat, rolled into little roses, and served in a bouquet. There’s also the ice cream made with liquid nitrogen that makes plumes of smoke waft above your waffle cone, (because apparently, there’s not enough chemistry in ice cream.) There are the over-the-top, hot fudge sundaes that are topped with a fat wedge of cheesecake, sprouting pink cotton candy fuzz like a little troll doll, as hot fudge drips down the outside of the glass, sprinkled with Pop Rocks, and two flaming sparklers. Oh, and don’t forget the doughnut garnish… I think ice cream maximalism has hit its peak.

However, Mariposa Ice Cream on Adams Avenue is like the anti-trend. There are no firecrackers or cotton candy clouds here\; it’s just old-school, handmade ice cream that is made in small batches with unique flavors. It’s not a parade on a plate\; it’s high quality ice cream that speaks for itself. Mariposa makes an irresistible peanut butter and jelly ice cream that tastes just like a PB&J sandwich. Other notable flavors at Mariposa are the banana walnut, maple walnut, Mexican chocolate, and coconut almond fudge. When ordering a sundae, don’t miss the homemade hot fudge. The frozen hot chocolate, made with Mexican chocolate ice cream is a cool, creamy standout. I would drink Costco-size vats of it, if it was available.

Mariposa got its name from the town in Norcal, where they first opened the shop. The Adams Avenue location has now been in San Diego for 19 years. The folks at Mariposa are happy to call it a hippie shop. The walls are covered in posters of Bob Marley, Janis Joplin, and Jimi Hendrix, with a smattering of Padres and San Diego Chargers pics with players’ autographs, and the Beatles, who occupy the coveted ceiling spot. The plants and random, mismatched furniture also lend to the 60’s, “peace, man” vibe.

The friendly scoopers at Mariposa give generous tastes of any flavor. They make 18 flavors daily, as well as rotating flavors, so you might want to call ahead to see if your favorite is there. During the holidays, Mariposa makes pumpkin ice cream and eggnog ice cream. For the vegans, Mariposa makes non-dairy peanut butter ice cream and berry sorbet. They don’t use artificial colors or flavors, so the delicious mint cookie ice cream isn’t a weird, pseudo, wannabe green

Mariposa Ice Cream is located at 3450 Adams Ave. in Normal Heights. Mariposa Ice Cream can be contacted at 619-284-5197 and mariposaicecream.com.