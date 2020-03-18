Coronavirus hits Hollywood

As many scheduled events were fast approaching, the entertainment industry did not expect the COVID-19 pandemic to reach the heights that it has. Due to the gravity of the virus, the film studios have had to reassess their plans accordingly.

The CDC has recommended that for the next eight weeks, all events expected to hold over fifty people should be postponed or canceled altogether. Film studios have begun postponing some of their movie premiere dates and events promoting these very films.

Though this pandemic is expected to eventually dissipate, Hollywood is still left wondering how the rest of the year’s rollouts will take place, and how these changes will affect award shows and other major events of the following year; box office expectations and new film successes have had to be reevaluated as well.

AMC and Regal have closed all of their locations in compliance with legal directives. This collective decision has changed the execution of the year’s film releases.

Comcast NBC Universal has begun an initiative to allow movie streaming to occur from people’s homes via on-demand. This decision is being regarded as “A potentially industry-altering change” by NPR.

“Trolls World Tour” is the first-ever film to be released in this format and will be shortly followed by “The Invisible Man,” “Emma,” and “The Hunt.” The films will be available at $19.99 for a two-day digital rental in the United States.

‘“To avoid catastrophic losses to the studios, these titles must have the fullest possible theatrical release around the world,’ the group said,” according to Faughnder of the Los Angeles Times.

Warner Bros. followed suit and announced “Birds of Prey” will be released for digital purchase on March 24.

The Walt Disney Co. has also delayed the release dates of “Mulan,” “Black Widow,” “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” and “The Woman in the Window.” “Frozen 2” also had its upload date advanced for Disney’s streaming service “Disney+.”

But the individuals to tackle this crisis with the least insurance are not the major studios and Hollywood personnel. The ones who will face the most turmoil during these times will be struggling actors, freelancers, interns, and others in adjacent film arenas.

Nearly all movies and TV shows currently in production have halted their projects, and are now left uncertain of not only their projects’ futures but the industry’s altogether.