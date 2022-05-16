New Look for Fine Arts Elevator

Fine Arts Elevator Makeover

Local artist Cheryl Sorg was kind enough to lend her talents to makeover the Fine Arts elevator on campus; the unveiling of the powerfully colored elevator was May 5th to the excitement and anticipation of students here on campus. For as far back as Cheryl could remember she wanted to become an artist as she used art for just a hobby she quickly realized the positive impact that creating art could and would have on her mental health. Sorg has been a professional artist for 20 years and has loved every minute of it, being able to create great works of art and balance in her life are the true rewards.

Some of the misconceptions that many people believe are that an artist needs to be represented by a art gallery to be a true professional artist, artist need to suffer to make good art, artist are loners, artist are victims that need to be rescued, and artist do not have to deal with business and or money to be successful are all myths that should be debunked immediately. Cheryl states that with the emergence of social media and the dominating role it plays in society today an artist can be extremely successful in a non traditional way.

The Fine Arts elevator explosion of color hits you as soon as the sliding door opens with the eye shape designs and the neon colors gives a 60’s or 70’s hippie vibe then when the elevator door closes the color selection puts you at ease for your brief elevator ride with its lavenders, neon greens, and hot pinks.

A couple of Sorg’s favorite artist consist of Yayoi Kusama and Takashi Murakami and you could definitely see their influence in her pieces especially with the bright colors that jumps off the canvas and into your line of sight Yayoi and Takashi are both known for they’re contemporary style of art Sorg insist that becoming an artist was one of the best decisions she made in her life as she stress that being an artist is far more just her profession but in so many ways it was her life saver.





