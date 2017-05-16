Black Student Union gets ‘real’ with open talk

The Black Student Union and other students on campus gathered on April 25 for a short “Real Talk” panel to discuss success and responsibility of college students

President of the Black Student Union, Jeff McKennie, spoke to students about the responsibilities they have to further their success in their education. The panel was open to anyone on campus, in efforts to help students gain understanding in how to better their academic career.

Similar events will be held throughout the semester in a similar fashion of open discussion. The next discussion will be held in MC 211B on May 18 from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

McKennie opened the conversation to the group and asked what steps they took to be better students. Audience members mentioned what type of learners they were, and what helps them remember material and form better study habits. One student mentioned sharing what we know would be a good asset to helping each other uplift one another to do better in school.

The Black Student Union strives to help students of color strengthen their knowledge and understanding about themselves and what they are capable of. Using other students and peers as resources was a large topic of discussion. The Black Student Union is one of many groups on campus that assist students in connecting with their peers.

Another topic discussed was making friends in college, and how important those connections were for success. McKennie said, “We as students are a community, we are all the same in the sense of you go to class just like I go to class, you have to study just like I have to study.”

McKennie stressed that “We have to take responsibility for our own learning”

Having motivation was the last topic of discussion during the panel. Students shared what motivates them to keep going and do better in school. Family, future careers, and escaping stereotypes were some of the motivators the group mentioned.

McKennie believed this panel was very important to the student community, he said “Our voices, as people of color, are not heard often… it is important to express who we are, express what we need from professors and what we need from classrooms.”

Reaching out to other peers, advisors and professors were highly encouraged. McKennie also stated, “Closed mouths don’t get fed”, emphasizing that communicating with people is an important aspect in success for students, “If you don’t communicate with them, they don’t know what you need.”