Mesa welcomes DREAMers and DACAmented students through Undocumented Student Conference

EOPS Counselor Jesus Gaytan, English Professor Jorge Villalobos, and Border Dreamers Board Director Alireza Torabi introduce themselves as DACA recipients.

Samantha Festin, Staff Writer
October 16, 2018

Extended Opportunity Programs and Services (EOPS) Counselor and Borderless Scholars and Project Re-Start Coordinator Jesus Gaytan hosted the Undocumented Student Conference on Oct. 11. The event consisted of topics such as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policies and the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act.

The Rapid Response Network showed support for undocumented immigrants through their community advocacy program presentation. Alliance San Diego, a community empowerment group, presented a “Know Your Rights” information session.

Catholic Charities, an organization of charities, informed students of their immigration services, family reunification, empowerment, and social integration. Rising Immigrant Scholars through Education (RISE) Club, Project Re-Start Club, and Gay Straight Alliance all contributed to the student conference.

Immigration attorney Dulce Garcia discussed undocumented immigrant rights and DACA-related policy changes.

University of California San Diego, California State University San Marcos, and San Diego State University offer resources for undocumented students through their campus services. The conference included details about these colleges during the presentation on DREAMers and DACAmented students.

The student and faculty panel featured three speakers including Jesus Gaytan, who is a DACA recipient himself. The other two speakers and DACA recipients were Mesa English Professor Jorge Villalobos and San Diego Border Dreamers Board Director Alireza Torabi.

While the speakers shared their immigration stories, the goals and services of the Borderless Scholars Program displayed on the projector screen behind them. This program provides information on DACA along with other services such as workshops and events focused on undocumented students.

 

Samantha Festin
Immigration attorney Dulce Garcia speaks about legal rights.

Samantha Festin, Staff Writer
Mesa welcomes DREAMers and DACAmented students through Undocumented Student Conference