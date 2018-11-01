Prop 11. On break but not really

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

If Proposition 11 passes, ambulance workers employed by private companies will be required to be

“on-call,” while on break – it will likewise eliminate certain employer liabilities.

A YES vote will require emergency medical technicians (EMT) and paramedics, to be on-call, during their break period. When a break is interrupted though, they will be paid for the missed break.

A YES vote will also give EMTs mental health coverage 10 times a year, training for active shooters, multiple casualties, and natural disasters.

According to ballotpedia.org, the California Supreme Court ruled in August v. ABM Security Services, in Dec. 2016.

Being on-call while on break is against the state’s labor law. A break must be uninterrupted to be considered a break. If interrupted, by law, that employee must be paid a whole hour’s worth of wages.

If this initiative passes, this part of the labor law will be amended.

A NO vote would make employee break uninterruptible and require ambulance providers

to hire 25% more workers.

This initiative is supported and funded by the American Medical Response but opposed by such organizations like California Democratic Party, California Labor Federation, United EMS Workers, International Association of EMT’s and Paramedics and many more organizations.

The American Medical Response though, have been violating this particular part of the labor law for years. They were sued on April 25, 2017 for on-duty meal, or rest periods source:caselaw.com.