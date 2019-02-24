Mesa’s New and Improved Buildings Going into Spring 2019

After approximately 14 months of construction, Mesa College has finally opened its new and improved buildings for students and staff alike.

The completely refurbished Fine Arts building, formerly known as I-300, according to the C.W. Driver’s website, this facility holds 26,500 square-feet along with a massive four stories to show for it. The first floor is host to the Mesa College Art Gallery which just finished showcasing its Mesa College Alumni Exhibition from Jan. 28 to Feb. 13. This exhibition featured artwork created by past students enrolled in the studio art classes held here on campus. The second, third, and fourth floors are complete with studio style classrooms which offer students professional instruction as well as materials for drawing, sculpting, and painting. The building also has space for students interested in ceramics and digital graphic design.

Mesa College also has a new building that opened. The Business and Technology facility, or BT building, is home to Mesa College’s most modern learning environment yet. The lobby has accessibility to charging ports for student’s phones as well as computers right alongside an oddly shaped yet impressive stone sitting area. The lobby also includes a lounge area where students can rest on couches and observe the Mesa College news headlines as they slide across a fairly large high-definition TV. To complete the decor, the building also comes with a homey side patio with additional seating for students to rest between classes. This facility will host Mesa’s business, computer, and fashion design programs with a combination of stadium and laboratory styled classrooms throughout the building. C.W. Driver states that BT stands at two stories tall and is a whopping 57,800 square feet.

This project was a San Diego Mesa College collaboration with C.W. Driver which resulted in approximately 60 million dollars worth of work between the two buildings according to the construction company. Clean up efforts were still taking place among the first and second weeks of the Spring 2019 semester. By now, it seems the final touches have been finished and the buildings are ready to serve Mesa College alumni for years to come.

Overall, both facilities serve as a big step forward for both students and staff.