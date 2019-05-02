Guide to Mesa’s Earth Day event

San Diego Mesa College put on an Earth Day Event to inspire students to learn more about foundations and projects geared towards helping the environment on April 17. With booths lined up at the Sunrise Plaza by the bookstore, there was tons of information on how to get more involved in your community and how to live a sustainable life. The booths were filled with people who treat every day like it’s Earth Day. The event had foundations and clubs such as Pure Water San Diego to Women in Science.

The organization Veterans For Peace had information about the environmental costs of war. Veterans For Peace has many ongoing projects, one being to end the Miramar air show. According to the Veterans For Peace, the air show is damaging to the environment. They have a documentary with more information called “Disneyland of War.” According to their website, “wars are easy to start and hard to stop and that those hurt are often the innocent.” Vets For Peace also started an organization called “Compassion Campaign,” which works to help displaced homeless veterans. They recently gave out their 3400th sleeping bag in downtown San Diego.

Pure Water San Diego is a program that is planned to provide one-third of San Diego’s water supply by 2035 by purifying recycled water. Currently San Diego receives 85% of its water supply from the Colorado River and Northern California Bay Delta. According to the Pure Water San Diego foundation, the facility wants to maximize earth’s most precious resource by switching to purifying water rather than importing it. The company’s goal is to purify the recycled water to produce high-quality drinking water. The process of purification is ozonation, biological activated carbon filters, membrane filtration, reverse osmosis, then ultraviolet disinfection/advanced oxidation. The facility offers free tours of the Pure Water Demonstration upon appointment.

The San Diego Parks and Recreation Park Rangers had a booth to teach students about the past, present and future of San Diego. They had information about current threats to our environment and ways people can help. One big problem for our ecosystem is invasive plants like the Eucalyptus tree. The Rangers also taught students about native plants to San Diego, and had a replica of a sandal that the Kumeyaay tribe used to wear made out of the native Yucca plant. Another big problem is littering, it takes an aluminum can 200-400 years to biodegrade. Our local Parks and Recreation look after over 400 parks, 57 recreation centers, and 26 miles of shoreline by making sure the land is clean and safe for citizens to enjoy.

The event also had information about how to recycle, reduce and reuse. One way is to start composting in your backyard using organic material. According to the City of San Diego Environmental Services benefits to composting is that it saves you money, benefits yards and gardens, conserves water and helps the environment. The only thing needed is a bin and a little information on how to get started. Compost can be used for garden soil, potting mix for indoor plants or on lawns.

Almost every booth had information on how to get involved. Some volunteer opportunities are with San Diego 350, the San Diego River Park Foundation and San Diego Parks and Recreation.