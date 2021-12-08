Dec. 7, 2021 marked the grand opening of the Mesa College Dreamer Resource Center, a “space devoted to providing resources, support, and advocacy for students that identify as undocumented, AB540, Dreamer, DACA, mixed status families, and community.”

The Dream Act, or the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors Act, was a bill introduced to Congress that guarantees legal status to undocumented immigrants who came to the United States at 15-years-old or younger. Thus the term “DREAMers” is typically used to refer to the undocumented immigrants who fall under the DREAM Act definition. DACA on the other hand stands for “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals”. DACA helps to protect Dreamers as well. DACA differs from the Dream Act because it does not grant legal status or a pathway to citizenship. However, it does allow for undocumented immigrants to apply for a driver’s license, social security number and a work permit. AB-540 was signed into law in October 2001, and allows any student, including those who are undocumented to pay in-state tuition at California Public colleges and universities if they’ve attended three or more years at a high school in California, and/or graduated from a high school in California.

Through the Dreamer Resource Center, students would have access to the Borderless Scholars program. The Borderless Scholars program was designed to be a safe and welcoming environment for undocumented students and undocu-allies. This program provides personal, career, free legal services, education counseling and challenges that may come due to their immigration status. Additionally, this program offers assistance with academic/career/personal counseling, book service, meal cards, on and off-campus resources, California Dream Act application assistance, and many more. To be eligible for the Borderless Scholar program, you must identify as a Dreamer, AB-540, and/or DACA recipient.

In Aug. 2017, the San Diego Community College District released a statement ensuring students that SDCCD would not be participating in 287(g) of the Immigration and National security act, allowing for state and local law enforcement, in this case campus police, to perform the duties of federal immigration authorities. The Dreamer Resource Center is located in the Student Services building (I4) room 204.