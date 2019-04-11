Cardi B: the new Bill Cosby or R. Kelly?

Cardi B is on the news once again for yet another controversial statement. A clip from one of Cardi’s Instagram-lives resurfaced. In this clip, she reveals that she used to drug men that she met in strip clubs in order to steal from them. At the time of these events, Cardi B was still working as a stripper in order to make a living. As many began to see this resurfaced clip, the internet went into a frenzy and even started the hashtag, #SurvivingCardiB.The hashtag used compared the situation to the of the R. Kelly six-episode documentary directed by Nigel Bellis and Astral Finnie that was started to be released on Jan. 6 through Lifetime. Others compared her to Bill Cosby, a once-beloved actor who was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting women. The question to this controversy is: Why is Cardi not getting as much heat as a male counterpart who were accused and charges of similar actions?

Cardi B defended herself on Twitter, writing, “I (have) made choices I did at the time because I had very limited options.” With the internet’s modern “cancel” culture, Cardi B become “canceled” to many. Meanwhile, others did not condone her action but understood that many who are in desperate necessity are willing to do what they can to survive. Online “cancel” culture refers to the response of the internet no longer wanting to support a celebrity after they become involved in some kind of scandal.

Those against Cardi B’s actions blame the double standard held for women. Although these events had taken place years ago, many believe that she should still be punished. Since we are in the #MeToo movement, some agree that men should and are part of this movement as well. Just as entertainment figures such as R. Kelly and Bill Cosby were all over the news and were “canceled” so should Cardi B.

Those who stood by Cardi B heavily considered her honesty within her apology on Twitter. She writes, “I never glorified the things I brought up in that life I never even put those things in my music because I’m not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it.” Many agree that this shows that Cardi B has not only accepted her faults but has learned from them. Others agree that if she were to be “canceled,” other hip hop artists would also have to face backlash about actions that they seemed to have done in order to also survive or simply took a part of as a choice.

As a person who enjoys Cardi B’s music, I found myself conflicted. I find lots of wrong in her actions, but I highly applaud her being for a POC and Afro-Latina to break many records with her music. After being compared to R. Kelly and Bill Cosby she attempts to create distance while brushing it under the rug through her apology, “The men I spoke about in my live (sic) were men that I dated that I was involved with men that were conscious willing and aware.” Perhaps those men were willing to take drugs but were most likely did not consent to be robbed. As many say, two wrongs don’t make a right. Although she revealed this information over three years ago through her Instagram-live, she didn’t apologize when it mattered the most. In my opinion, this situation is one of to forgive, but never forget. This also serves as a reminder to be aware of which celebrities get unconditional love from the public and whether they deserve it or not.

As Cardi B’s most recent controversy seems to be fading, it is still unclear if there will be any legal reaction against her. Although one thing is for sure, Cardi B gave her “bloody moves” a whole new definition.