Something Newsy – Episode 17
December 14, 2019
Is this the I-5 during traffic hour over here? Because this episode features possibly the most students to ever record a single episode of Something Newsy! We start off with thoughts on the apocalypse/climate crisis, veganism, SeaWorld, animals, and finish up with a passionate and comprehensive review of Mesa’s cafeteria food.
Voices:
News Editor – Renee Schmiedeberg
Staff Writer – Lance Nelson
Editor-in-Chief – Stephanie Stahl
Sports Editor – David Doss
Features Editor – Racheal Habon
Photo Editor – Jaqueline Sanchez Rivera
Staff Writer – Alex Aboukhater